Florence Welch says she now realises “you don’t have to date bad people to make good songs”.

The singer appears in the May issue of British Vogue, in which she discusses her new music, motherhood and being sober during lockdown.

Welch’s fifth studio album Dance Fever is due to be released next month on 13 May.

The Brit Award-winner told Vogue that the new album was “Lungs (her debut album) with more self-knowledge”.

“I’m kind of winking at my own creation,” she said. “A lot of it is questioning my commitment to loneliness; to my own sense as a tragic figure.”

She added: “I feel like as a female artist you spend a lot of time screaming into the void for people to take you seriously, in a way that male artists just don’t have to do.”

The singer also said she had realised over time that “you don’t have to date bad people to make good songs”.

Welch’s fifth studio Dance Fever is due to be released next month on May 13 (Matt Crossick) (PA Archive)

On the topic of having both a family and a career, and what might dissuade her from the former, Welch admitted that she is “afraid”.

“It seems like the bravest thing in the world to have children. It’s the ultimate measure of faith and of letting go of control,” she said.

“I feel like to have a child and to let that amount of love in…I’ve spent my life trying to run away from these big feelings.

“I think I’ve had a stilted emotional immaturity just through having been in addiction and eating disorders for years.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The singer has been open about her struggles with her mental health and has been sober for eight years.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

Eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. You can visit their website here.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. They can be reached by phone on 845 838 2040 or their website here.