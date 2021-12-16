Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie and his family members were among the nine people who died in a plane crash on Wednesday (15 December).

The private plane was headed to Florida and reportedly crashed near the Las Américas International Airport fifteen minutes after take-off.

Flow La Movie—real name José Angel Hernandez—was accompanied by his partner Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia and their son Jayden Hernandez.

Helidosa Aviation Group, the company that owned the ill-fated Gulfstream IV aircraft, confirmed the news and the identities of the victims—six passengers and three crew members—via social media.

“We stand in solidarity with the affected families that, along with us, are going through a difficult time,” Helidosa said in a post on Instagram.

The company added that a full investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the crash.

Despite working for a decade, Hernandez’s career took off in 2018 when he produced “Te Boté” for Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, a song that topped the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart for 14 weeks.

Flow La Movie was also the producer of Nio Garcia’s “AM” and the viral TikTok hit “La Jeepeta”.

With ten years’ experience in the industry, Hernandez launched his own record label and management agency, with artists like io Garcia, Casper Magico and Xound on its roster.

After news of his death broke, fellow musicians, producers and DJs paid tribute to Flow La Movie on social media.

Spanish artist Juan Magan wrote on Instagram: “What a tragedy! A man and his family conquering the world, it wasn’t their turn to go. RIP Flow.”

DJ Alex Sensation, Colombian singer J Balvin, and Puerto Rican producer DJ Nelson also remembered Hernandez in the wake of the tragic plane crash.