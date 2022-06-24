✕ Close Wolf Alice performing at Glastonbury

Glastonbury Festival 2022 is underway, with music fans from around the world flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.

This year’s festival is being headlined by Gen-Z pop star Billie Eilish, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross taking on the traditional Legends Slot.

McCartney is playing a pre-festival gig in Somerset tonight, with tickets to the 800 capacity show selling out in under an hour.

Over on The Other Stage, rock band the Libertines opened proceedings after a powerful on-screen speech from Ukraine’s president Zelensky.

Wolf Alice, after worrying fans by announcing their flight from LA had been cancelled, managed to make it to the UK to perform their set on the Pyramid Stage this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Met Office is forecasting that Friday 24 June will be cloudy, changing to light rain by early evening.

