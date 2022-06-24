Glastonbury live: Arlo Parks, Sigrid and IDLES perform ahead of Billie Eilish Friday headline set
Billie Eilish will become the youngest ever Glastonbury solo headliner when she takes to the Pyramid Stage tonight
Glastonbury Festival 2022 is underway, with music fans from around the world flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.
This year’s festival is being headlined by Gen-Z pop star Billie Eilish, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross taking on the traditional Legends Slot.
McCartney is playing a pre-festival gig in Somerset tonight, with tickets to the 800 capacity show selling out in under an hour.
Over on The Other Stage, rock band the Libertines opened proceedings after a powerful on-screen speech from Ukraine’s president Zelensky.
Wolf Alice, after worrying fans by announcing their flight from LA had been cancelled, managed to make it to the UK to perform their set on the Pyramid Stage this afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Met Office is forecasting that Friday 24 June will be cloudy, changing to light rain by early evening.
Arlo Parks review – Park Stage
If anyone managed to turn pandemic lemons into pandemic lemonade, it was Arlo Parks. The London-born artist shot to fame at double speed thanks to her soothing, lo-fi indie-pop, which provided comfort to a nation in lockdown.
Whether she was articulating the weight of a friend’s depression in “Black Dog” or providing hopeful solace in “Hurt”, Parks was not just the musical star of 2020, but its saviour. Here at Glastonbury among the showers, the Mercury Prize-winning artist beams from the Park Stage with such confidence that you’re almost convinced it was named after her.
As the soggy crowd bobs to the vulnerable “Blueish”, the catharsis of listening at home isn’t just matched, but superseded. “Music has been that healing space for me” the 21-year-old tells us, as the delicate pangs of “Black Dog” begin. Parks, who released her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams last year, glides effortlessly through the set. The crowd – who’ve waited for a moment like this since 2019 – revel in her diaphonous vocals. A moment of pure sunshine. ★★★★☆
Wolf Alice at Glastonbury – review
Of all the bands spearheading the indie revival, none shapeshift quite like Wolf Alice. Theirs is a palimpsest of styles: some shoegaze here, some garage rock there. Folk, grunge and electronica also fall into the mix.
Emerging at a time when guitar music was becoming increasingly moribund, they’ve done pretty well to get where they have. Three top-five records (the last of which went to No 1). A Mercury prize. A Brit award. A Grammy nomination. Key to their alchemy is frontwoman Ellie Rowsell, whose flair for storytelling is matched by a voice that can flit from shimmering falsetto to brawling rage.
Full review:
Wolf Alice call on their reserves after almost missing Glastonbury – review
It’s when Wolf Alice slow things down – allowing the nuances of Roswell’s gossamer voice to be fully appreciated – that they are their most potent
Libertines review, Other Stage
How the tables turn. Once, The Libertines kept the crowds waiting and played as though they could fall apart at any moment. Today – thanks to an 11.30am set that marks the de facto start of Glastonbury – it’s their fans who are rolling in late, bug-eyed and dishevelled.
All the attention is on frontman Pete Doherty. He was at one point the most important rock star in Britain, both ridiculously famous and incredibly influential, spawning an entire scene of lesser imitators. He was relentlessly pursued across London by paparazzi. These days, he lives a quieter life in France with his wife, Katia De Vidas. With his flat cap, he actually bears a passing resemblance to Pascal, the prickly French husband of Noughties “I’m too beautiful” Daily Mail columnist Samantha Brick.
There is a touch of Phoenix Nights to this so-called indie sleaze revival – the nostalgic movement kickstarted during lockdown by an Instagram account dedicated to reviving the memories of the 2000s indie scene. Last month at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, we glimpsed it in The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas – a little older but no less sharp onstage. Today, Barat and Doherty are on fine form as they turn in every hit from their back catalogue.
They open with “Up the Bracket”. As they face off and sing together into the mic, for a brief moment there is the captivating sense that nothing has changed after all. There’s an early singalong in “What Katie Did”. “You’re a sweet, sweet girl,” sings the crowd, “but it’s a cruel world.” Barat belts it out in a Scorpion jacket that channels Ryan Gosling in Drive. Doherty, meanwhile, has donned a tunic and rosary, and bops around onstage like Friar Tuck. In a playful mood, he reads out what he describes as “a special message from Michael Eavis... ‘get off my land’”.
Full review:
The Libertines bring back the Noughties for their Glastonbury set – review
Pete Doherty and Carl Barat are on fine form as they turn in every hit from their back catalogue
Dry Cleaning review
Yes, there is Wet Leg, obviously, but there is also Dry Cleaning – the other British band with a cool deadpan sprechstimme – who start playing at the Park just as the British phenomenon are finishing up their set at the Other Stage.
The south-London four-piece’s delivery is less poppy. Florence Shaw’s breezy delivery rubs nicely against the abrasive guitar work of Tom Dowse. The two sometimes sound as though they’re competing with each other.
The band are about to release a new album, and new single Don’t Press Me experiments with a glimmer of melody in its childlike chorus. But for the most part, Shaw affects a limited range, and there are moments their music today feels a little dirge-y. Their most upbeat tracks, “Strong Feelings”, “Magic of Meghan” and “Scratchcard Lanyard”, are still brilliant.
And Shaw may affect standoffishness, but she still has some of the cutest crowd chat. “Just to explain what I was doing then,” she says towards the end of her set, wiping her face after bonking the mic. “Sometimes lipstick gets on the microphone. and then sometimes I hit the microphone. and then I end up with little bits of lipstick on my face.” ★★★★☆
Wet Leg review – Glastonbury 2022
Little beyond religious pilgrimages and zombie apocalypses draw a crowd like Wet Leg at The Park. Up the hill they come in their thousands, cramming the field right up to the Crow’s Nest and jostling for space at the top of the ribbon tower. It’s clearly indie pop’s turn back at the helm of the zeitgeist and isn’t hard to see why.
If their singles signify a modernist revival of febrile 2000s alt-pop – “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream” in particular sound like the product of an AI writing “indie sleaze” songs after being fed nothing but Peaches’ records – the rest of their set is rich in deeper alternative references.
“Supermarket” throws back to the melodic grunge of Veruca Salt. “Being in Love” and “I Don’t Want to Go Out” are attuned to Wolf Alice’s more gorgeous, glacial contemporary textures. And the spiteful “Ur Mum” could be a chant-along from Glastonbury’s peak Britpop years, ricocheting along like Damon Albarn and Justine Frischmann were still mid-breakup.
Full review:
Wet Leg prove indie-pop is back at the helm in their Glastonbury debut – review
No matter how indiscernible it might have been – something phenomenal happened here
Some explicit language...
There was a warning from the BBC ahead of Wolf Alice’s set warning of explicit language – I think they meant in the songs, probably not the guy who bellowed “F*** ME, THEO” just now... Good set of lungs, that man.
