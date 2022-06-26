Glastonbury live: Paul McCartney fans praise Beatles star’s iconic Saturday set as festival enters day five
Resplendent sets from Olivia Rodrigo, Glass Animals, Metromony and Haim got the crowds at Worthy Farm buzzing on Day Four, before Paul McCartney brought the house down with Beatles hits and surprise guests galore
Saturday at Glastonbury saw some of the best sets of the weekend so far.
From Joy Crookes making her Worthy Farm debut to returning champions Haim in a glorious, sun-drenched Pyramid Stage performance, there was a particularly special atmosphere ahead of Sir Paul McCartney’s highly anticipated headline slot.
Other excellent shows came from Glass Animals, Metronomy, Celeste and Gen-Z pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who stormed the Other Stage with a surprise guest appearance from Lily Allen. Performing Allen’s 2012 hit “F*** You”, the duo called out the Supreme Court for their overturning of Roe vs Wade in the US.
Taking to the Pyramid Stage right before Macca, Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds played a string of crowd-pleasing Oasis hits, prompting critic Mark Beaumont to wonder if the gloves are fully off in his sibling rivalry with younger brother – and former bandmate – Liam.
Then it was time for the man himself, Sir Paul McCartney, who brought out his superb band and half a century’s worth of classic songs, not to mention tremendous surprise guests in the form of Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. What a night!
More on the confusion surrounding BBC iPlayer’s broadcast of Olivia Rodrigo’s set yesterday.
Viewers were left confused after iPlayer omitted a protest song by Rodrigo and Lily Allen from its highlights coverage.
The clip was, however, uploaded to YouTube on the official BBC account.
Quite a heartwarming picture, this:
Here’s our look at today’s weather in Worthy Farm.
Latest forecast predicts light showers with sunny spells for Glastonbury
The Met Office has indicated a day of sunshine, with some scattered showers, over the course of a breezy Sunday
Social media’s absolutely full of praise for the McCartney set last night.
At 80 years old, the man still knows how to deliver.
Something to chew on after last night...
The Beatles albums ranked in order of greatness:
Paul McCartney held aloft a Ukrainian flag when he took the stage for an encore at his 2022 Glastonbury headline set.
The former Beatle made the gesture in a display of solidarity with the country amid its ongoing war with Russia.
While McCartney held the Ukraine flag, he was also flanked by bandmates holding the Union Flag and an LGBT+ pride flag.
Looks a lot emptier than last night...
What a moment from last night’s show...
Paul McCartney staged a “duet” with John Lennon’s voice during his Glastonbury headline set.
Towards the end of his marathon Pyramid Stage concert, the former Beatle performed “I’ve Got a Feeling”, with additional vocals from his late bandmate.
“I know it’s virtual,” he told the crowd, “but there I am singing with John again, we’re back together”.
Fans question BBC censorship of Olivia Rodrigo-Lily Allen Roe v Wade protest
Glastonbury fans have criticised the BBC for leaving a protest song by Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen about the overturning of Roe v Wade in the US out of its highlights coverage.
Through her performance on the Other Stage, the “drivers license” singer brought out special guest Allen for a rendition of the latter’s 2009 hit “F*** You”.
Twitter users early Sunday morning (26 June) pointed out the BBC’s (which is broadcasting the festival live) decision not to include the song in its highlights coverage – with some expressing newfound respect for Rodrigo and Allen, while others questioning the BBC’s decision to edit out the “era-defining” moment.
Day four highlights – From Paul McCartney’s surprise guests to the Queen ‘in disguise’
Day four of Glastonbury came to an eventful close at Worthy Farm on Saturday (25 June).
Below are the highlights from day four at Glastonbury – including Sir Paul McCartney’s superstar set (with special appearances by Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen), the Queen’s doppelganger, and Olivia Rodrigo singing “F*** You” to the US Supreme Court with Lily Allen:
