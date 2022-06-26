✕ Close Paul McCartney performs at Glastonbury 2022

Saturday at Glastonbury saw some of the best sets of the weekend so far.

From Joy Crookes making her Worthy Farm debut to returning champions Haim in a glorious, sun-drenched Pyramid Stage performance, there was a particularly special atmosphere ahead of Sir Paul McCartney’s highly anticipated headline slot.

Other excellent shows came from Glass Animals, Metronomy, Celeste and Gen-Z pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who stormed the Other Stage with a surprise guest appearance from Lily Allen. Performing Allen’s 2012 hit “F*** You”, the duo called out the Supreme Court for their overturning of Roe vs Wade in the US.

Taking to the Pyramid Stage right before Macca, Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds played a string of crowd-pleasing Oasis hits, prompting critic Mark Beaumont to wonder if the gloves are fully off in his sibling rivalry with younger brother – and former bandmate – Liam.

Then it was time for the man himself, Sir Paul McCartney, who brought out his superb band and half a century’s worth of classic songs, not to mention tremendous surprise guests in the form of Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. What a night!

