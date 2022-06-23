Glastonbury 2022 – live: Festival kicks off as George Ezra pulls out of Danish gig with ‘nasty’ bout of laryngitis
Revellers are flocking to Worthy Farm in their thousands after Michael Eavis opened the gates to Glastonbury for the first time in three years
Glastonbury Festival 2022 is underway, with music fans from around the world flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.
After Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis opened the gates on Wednesday 22 June, revellers have been setting up their tents ahead of the live music sets beginning on Friday.
This year’s festival is being headlined by Gen-Z pop star Billie Eilish, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross taking on the traditional Legends Slot.
Mercury Prize-winning rock band Wolf Alice are booked to perform on the Pyramid Stage on Friday at 4.45pm, but fans are worried after the group tweeted about their struggles getting to the UK.
The group had finished performing in LA and were due to fly back today (Thursday 23 June). However, they tweeted in the early hours of the morning that their flight had been cancelled, amid ongoing travel chaos at UK airports.
The Independent has contacted the band’s representatives for comment.
Meanwhile, the Met Office is forecasting thunderstorms that could potentially hit festivalgoers today (23 June).
Read more:
- Glastonbury through the years – in pictures
- How to watch the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage on TV
- The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever, from Beyoncé to The Cure
- The earthy magic and lawless energy of being a child at Glastonbury festival
- Everything you need to know about registering for Glastonbury 2023 tickets
Follow live updates below:
Rumoured secret set performer George Ezra pulls out of Danish festival with ‘nasty’ bout of laryngitis
George Ezra has had to pull out of performing at a festival in Denmark on Friday due to a “nasty bout of laryngitis”.
The Hertfordshire-born singer-songwriter recently secured his third number one album with his most recent release Gold Rush Kid.
In a message posted on Twitter, he said: “Hello everybody, I’m absolutely gutted to say that I won’t be able to perform at Tinderbox Festival in Denmark tomorrow.
“I’ve come down with a nasty bout of laryngitis and under doctor’s orders I’ve been advised to go on full vocal rest for 48 hours.
“I hate having to cancel shows but sadly this one is out of my control. So sorry to everyone that was planning on coming down to see me and the band. Love, George.”
Tinderbox Festival will take place in the Danish city of Odense between 23 June and 25 June, with headliners including Stormzy and Imagine Dragons.
Ezra’s next confirmed performance is at Main Square Festival in Arras, France, on 3 July, but was widely believed to be one of the secret set performers after fans spotted a “Gold Rush Kid” sign at Worthy Farm.
Press Association
Glastonbury secret sets – what are the rumours?
Bastille, George Ezra and Green Day are among the rumoured acts who could perform secret sets at Glastonbury.
Fans are already buzzing as they flock to Worthy Farm for this year’s festival.
The 2022 schedule currently includes huge names like Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Diana Ross, but there are still a few spaces left for some surprise performances.
Past secret sets have seen the likes of Lady Gaga, Franz Ferdinand and Pulp perform.
Aside from word of mouth, news of who the TBA performers has been known to travel via Twitter account @Secretglasto, which claims to notify followers of suspected performances a few hours before they start.
Check out the rumoured secret sets so far:
Glastonbury secret sets 2022: Rumours and how find out who will play
Bastille are the latest rumoured act for a secret set
‘Anyone got a private jet?’: Wolf Alice trying to get to Glastonbury Festival after flight from LA cancelled
Wolf Alice have issued a plea for help after a flight cancellation has left them stranded in the US, ahead of their scheduled performance at this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival.
The “Don’t Delete The Kisses” artists are due to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Friday afternoon (24 June).
However, according to messages shared on social media ahead of the festival weekend, their appearance is currently in jeopardy as they are unable to find a flight to get them to the UK on time.
“Has anyone got a private jet in LA?” the band tweeted late on Wednesday (22 June).
“Our flight’s been cancelled and we need to get to Glastonbury, not joking.”
More here:
Wolf Alice trying to get to Glastonbury Festival after flight from LA cancelled
Band shared their travel woes on social media late on Wednesday (22 June)
When is Paul McCartney performing at Glastonbury and what time is he on?
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the headliners for Glastonbury 2022.
The Worthy Farm music festival returns this weekend for the first time since 2019, with the 50th anniversary in 2020 and last year’s festival both having been cancelled due to the pandemic.
McCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage alongside Billie Eilish, the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, and Kendrick Lamar.
The former Beatle will perform the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (25 June) at 9.30pm for an epic two hour 15 minute set, which will end at 11.45pm.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of his performance!
What day and time will Paul McCartney perform at Glastonbury?
Former Beatle will headline Worthy Farm festical for second time
From Herbie Hancock to the Healing Fields: 18 highlights for Glastonbury Festival 2022
After a three-year hiatus, Glastonbury is back and bigger than ever.
Every Glastonbury weekend, the transformation of Worthy Farm from a West Country dairy farm into the glorious festival site never fails to wow. Bars within bars, areas within areas, and festivals within festivals offer ticket holders a Russian doll of silliness and surrealism. The centre of which you’ll probably never reach – at least not without a comprehensive plan.
Planning is probably the least sexy part of festival-going, but you’ve paid the money and waited the years, so it’s time to milk Glastonbury for every absurd activity and secret spot it has to offer. From where to get the perfect pint to the woodland oasis awaiting tired, hungover bodies, here’s our pick of highlights for this year’s Glastonbury.
From Herbie Hancock to the Healing Fields – 18 highlights for Glastonbury 2022
As Glastonbury returns for a belated 50th birthday at Worthy Farm, Annabel Nugent and Roisin O'Connor pick some of the highlights you should try and make time for during the festival
As revellers pour through the gates of Worthy Farm for Glastonbury 2022, celebrations are underway for the festival’s belated 50th anniversary celebrations.
Glastonbury turned 50 in 2020, having begun as the Pilton Pop, Folk and Blues Festival in September 1970 with 1,500 people in attendance. Admission cost £1, which included free camping and free milk.
Take a look at some defining images of Glastonbury from over the years.
Glastonbury Festival through the years – in pictures
Glastonbury is celebrating its 50th birthday, as it returns to Worthy Farm for the first time since 2019
'The earthy magic and lawless energy of being a child at Glastonbury festival’
Our very own Adam White wrote this beautiful piece about his memories of attending Glastonbury as a child, and being more interested in seeing The Corrs than Courtney Love, and being spellbound by the colours, noise and fire-breathing spiders.
The earthy magic and lawless energy of being a child at Glastonbury
Adam White recalls the years he was more interested in seeing The Corrs than Courtney Love, and when the colours, noise and fire-breathing spiders gripped his imagination
Glastonbury weather report
Weather experts are providing regular updates on the current forecasts for Worthy Farm (or, more specifically, the nearest village of Pilton) during the five-day event.
You can see below for the latest rundown of what the weather is forecasted to be throughout the Glastonbury period, per Accuweather.
At the moment, it’s looking OK... although they’re forecasting thunderstorms for this afternoon (eek!). I hope everyone’s packed their wellies.
Latest forecast threatens thunderstorms for Glastonbury
The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for thunderstorms on Thursday
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for Glastonbury 2022!
Despite my dread at the prospect of zero hours sleep this weekend, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be steering our coverage from home while our intrepid writers – Patrick Smith, Megan Graye, Ben Bryant, Isobel Lewis, Mark Beaumont, Serena Kutchinsky and Jacob Stolworthy – make their way to Worthy Farm (some of them are already there).
Over the next four days, we’ll be providing you with constant updates from the festival, plus photos, video, secret set rumours and other surprise announcements, AND reviews of the headliners and many other artists performing across the weekend.
Everyone ready? Then let’s go!
Glastonbury 2022 full lineup and set times by day
Festival returns to Worthy Farm with major UK and international artists
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies