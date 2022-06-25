Liveupdated1656154317

Glastonbury Festival Live 2022: Day 4 begins with Paul McCartney set to headline Pyramid stage

Sun rises on Saturday at Worthy Farm, following Billie Eilish’s history-making set and ahead of today’s headliner, Sir Paul McCartney

Roisin O'Connor,Maanya Sachdeva,Louis Chilton
Saturday 25 June 2022 11:51
Phoebe Bridgers says f*** the Supreme Court at Glastonbury 2022

Glastonbury Festival 2022 is underway, with music fans from around the world flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.

This year’s festival is being headlined by Gen-Z pop star Billie Eilish, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross taking on the traditional Legends Slot.

On Friday 24 June, McCartney played a pre-festival gig in Somerset tonight, with tickets to the 800 capacity show selling out in under an hour.

Over on The Other Stage, rock band the Libertines opened proceedings after a powerful on-screen speech from Ukraine’s president Zelensky.

Wolf Alice, after worrying fans by announcing their flight from LA had been cancelled, managed to make it to the UK to perform their set on the Pyramid Stage this afternoon.

Among the US contingent, a sense of gloom hovers due to the devastating Roe vs Wade ruling by the Supreme Court. Artists including Phoebe Bridgers and the UK rock band IDLES are among the acts to condemn the decision so far.

Then came the moment we’d been waiting for, Billie Eilish’s history-making set as the youngest-ever artist to headline the Pyramid Stage solo.

Follow live updates below:

1656153043

Some cool pictures here shared on the official Glastonbury Instagram account...

Louis Chilton25 June 2022 11:30
1656151661

A reminder of what’s on today at Glastonbury.

Our guide to the line-up and set times, day by day:

Glastonbury 2022 full lineup and set times by day

Festival returns to Worthy Farm with major UK and international artists

Louis Chilton25 June 2022 11:07
1656149941

Lauren Laverne is one of the faces of the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage this year, but she’s just shared this heartbreaking message on Instagram.

Lauren Laverne ‘heartbroken’ after death of mother Celia

‘Mam, I love you forever. Thank you for my fantastic life,’ she wrote in an extended post on Instagram

Louis Chilton25 June 2022 10:39
1656148465

Couple of hours until things really kick off today.

That gives you plenty of time to read this cracking feature by Adam White, about his youth as a “Glastonbury baby”.

The earthy magic and lawless energy of being a child at Glastonbury

Adam White recalls the years he was more interested in seeing The Corrs than Courtney Love, and when the colours, noise and fire-breathing spiders gripped his imagination

Louis Chilton25 June 2022 10:14
1656146957

A little look at the campsite this morning...

Louis Chilton25 June 2022 09:49
1656145843

Here’s the video from Phoebe Bridgers’s set yesterday, when she lead the crowd in a chant of “f*** the Supreme Court”

Louis Chilton25 June 2022 09:30
1656144643

Who’s everyone most looking forward to seeing today?

Macca’s going to be the obvious answer, but there’s so much to choose from.

Personally I don’t think I’ve seen a better gig this year than Big Thief –they’re sure to be ace this afternoon.

Big Thief’s new album has the rich comfort of a yearned-for homecoming – review

In a market saturated with arty folk rockers, Big Thief stand out not by doing things weirder, but by doing them better

Louis Chilton25 June 2022 09:10
1656143443

ICYMI – everything to know about Paul McCartney’s headline set this evening.

What day and time will Paul McCartney perform at Glastonbury?

Former Beatle will headline Worthy Farm festival for second time

Louis Chilton25 June 2022 08:50
1656142243

Little Simz’s set last night gets four stars in our review.

“As the lights of Worthy Farm go dark for the night, Little Simz’s star is shining brighter than ever.”

Read in full here:

Little Simz’s star shines brighter than ever at Glastonbury – review

Little Simz’s raw musicality, accompanied by her bittersweet, confessional lyrics, elevates the musician’s status to 21st-century storyteller and poet

Louis Chilton25 June 2022 08:30
1656141043

Who’s been leaving these up, then?

Louis Chilton25 June 2022 08:10

