Glastonbury Festival Live 2022: Day 4 begins with Paul McCartney set to headline Pyramid stage
Sun rises on Saturday at Worthy Farm, following Billie Eilish’s history-making set and ahead of today’s headliner, Sir Paul McCartney
Glastonbury Festival 2022 is underway, with music fans from around the world flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.
This year’s festival is being headlined by Gen-Z pop star Billie Eilish, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross taking on the traditional Legends Slot.
On Friday 24 June, McCartney played a pre-festival gig in Somerset tonight, with tickets to the 800 capacity show selling out in under an hour.
Over on The Other Stage, rock band the Libertines opened proceedings after a powerful on-screen speech from Ukraine’s president Zelensky.
Wolf Alice, after worrying fans by announcing their flight from LA had been cancelled, managed to make it to the UK to perform their set on the Pyramid Stage this afternoon.
Among the US contingent, a sense of gloom hovers due to the devastating Roe vs Wade ruling by the Supreme Court. Artists including Phoebe Bridgers and the UK rock band IDLES are among the acts to condemn the decision so far.
Then came the moment we’d been waiting for, Billie Eilish’s history-making set as the youngest-ever artist to headline the Pyramid Stage solo.
Follow live updates below:
Some cool pictures here shared on the official Glastonbury Instagram account...
A reminder of what’s on today at Glastonbury.
Our guide to the line-up and set times, day by day:
Lauren Laverne is one of the faces of the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage this year, but she’s just shared this heartbreaking message on Instagram.
Couple of hours until things really kick off today.
That gives you plenty of time to read this cracking feature by Adam White, about his youth as a “Glastonbury baby”.
A little look at the campsite this morning...
Here’s the video from Phoebe Bridgers’s set yesterday, when she lead the crowd in a chant of “f*** the Supreme Court”
Who’s everyone most looking forward to seeing today?
Macca’s going to be the obvious answer, but there’s so much to choose from.
Personally I don’t think I’ve seen a better gig this year than Big Thief –they’re sure to be ace this afternoon.
ICYMI – everything to know about Paul McCartney’s headline set this evening.
Little Simz’s set last night gets four stars in our review.
“As the lights of Worthy Farm go dark for the night, Little Simz’s star is shining brighter than ever.”
Read in full here:
Who’s been leaving these up, then?
