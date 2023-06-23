Jump to content

Liveupdated1687532810

Glastonbury 2023 – live: Dave Grohl spotted backstage at festival as Churnups rumours intensify

Weekend at Worthy Farm is well underway, with Elton John fans preparing to wave farewell at the Rocket Man’s final live UK show this Sunday

Roisin O'Connor,Nicole Vassell
Friday 23 June 2023 16:06
Glastonbury: Drone footage shows how big festival really is

Arctic Monkeys fans are breathing a sigh of relief after Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis confirmed Alex Turner will be able to perform tonight (Friday 23 June).

The frontman of the Sheffield rock band had been suffering from a bout of acute laryngitis, but is apparently well enough to take to the Pyramid Stage this evening, marking the third time the band have headlined the festival.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has been spotted backstage at the festival, in an image shared to the official Foo Fighters fan page on Twitter via user @RichardWoodyWood. The US rock band are strongly believed to behind mysterious act “The Churnups”, billed ahead of Royal Blood and Arctic Monkeys on the PYramid Stage tonight.

Fans have been enjoying sunny skies at Worthy Farm, Somerset, after a few brief downpours on the Wednesday and Thursday of the festival, while revellers were setting up camp. You can find the latest weather forecast here.

Friday will see performances across the festival’s various stages from pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen, avant-garde pop-rock duo Sparks, electronic band Hot Chip, rock duo Royal Blood, and Nigerian singer Wizkid.

The BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

Recommended

1687532810

My favourite flag of Glastonbury 2023 so far?

This absolute belter, spotted by our very own Jacob Stolworthy:

Roisin O'Connor23 June 2023 16:06
1687531952

Spotted: Dave Grohl backstage on the Pyramid Stage!

Adding more fuel to rumours that mystery band The Churnups are, in fact, US rock act the Foo Fighters, is this sighting of frontman Dave Grohl hanging out on the Pyramid Stage today.

You can see the Arctic Monkeys’ giant mirrorball behind him. Surely this is the last bit of proof we need that the Foos are the Churnups?! They’re due to perform just before Royal Blood, at 6.15pm.

Roisin O'Connor23 June 2023 15:52
1687531610

LA duo Fleetmac Wood is the closest you’ll get to hearing Fleetwood Mac at Glastonbury

Stonebridge Bar, the dancey pearl of the Park, is one in one out for killer LA duo Fleetmac Wood, the finest purveyors of Fleetwood Mac remixes. This might still be the closest chance everyone will get to hearing them at Glasto with their celebrated lineup. And a rave version of “The Chain” to boot.

Kate Hutchinson23 June 2023 15:46
1687531010

Read our interview with The Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie

Earlier this year, Mark Beaumont (currently on site at Worthy Farm) wrote an incredibly moving interview with Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds, who just closed their Glastonbury set with the inevitable “Three Lions”, Broudie’s football anthem with Frank Skinner and David Baddiel.

Have a read here:

The Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie: ‘I had to rebuild myself’

The self-confessed ‘miserable bastard’ sits down with Mark Beaumont to discuss coming up in Liverpool’s thriving Eighties rock scene, the legacy of football anthem ‘Three Lions’, and why it’s taken him over a decade to make a new Lightning Seeds album

Roisin O'Connor23 June 2023 15:36
1687530149

Dave Grohl sighting at Worthy Farm – confirmed!

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has been spotted at Glastonbury, further stoking rumours that the band will make a surprise appearance on stage tonight.

A mysterious band called The ChurnUps are scheduled to perform on the Pyramid Stage tonight and many are convinced that they are the Foo Fighters under an alias.

A Foo Fighters fanpage tweeted a photo of Grohl on-site on Friday afternoon:

Nicole Vassell23 June 2023 15:22
1687529390

REVIEW: FLO at the Woodsies stage

FLO more than earning the Destiny’s Child comparisons in a set packed with tight harmonies and soaring riffs, girl band co-ordinated outfits and sexy-as-hell dance moves.

Also treated us to a cover of Jamelia’s “Superstar” and some retro chairography, which is always a win in my eyes – bring back chairography!

FLO on the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury, day 3

(BBC)
Isobel Lewis23 June 2023 15:09
1687529112

ICYMI: Gatecrashers have been digging tunnels to enter Glastonbury festival illegally

You can’t get into Glastonbury without a ticket – but the demand to be a part of the Worthy Farm fun is so high that some people are trying to get in by sneakier means.

While some people have been digging “Great Escape-style” tunnels, others have been using grappling hooks to enter the festival without paying.

Peony Hirwani has the full story:

Gatecrashers have been digging tunnels to enter Glastonbury Festival illegally

‘We’ve had to chase people down who bolted through the gates with their bags on’

Nicole Vassell23 June 2023 15:05
1687527934

FLO take on the Woodsies stage

Oh hey FLO! The three-piece R&B group, made of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer, are currently on the Woodsies stage, marking their Glastonbury debut.

FLO on the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury, day 3

(BBC)
Nicole Vassell23 June 2023 14:45
1687527462

We’re back with Flag Watch 2023 – spotted by Adam White, here’s a flag emblazoned with the McLovin ID card from Superbad.

And just underneath, there’s a second flag with the phrase “Flags Sold Here” – a flag and a savvy piece of marketing all in one.

McLovin flag at Glastonbury day 3

(Adam White)
Nicole Vassell23 June 2023 14:37
1687526803

REVIEW: Alabaster de Plume on the Park Stage

Over at the Park Stage, jazz shaman Alabaster de Plume begins with a strong missive that involves thanking the audience and inviting them to leave their ego behind.

“Here you are and I see you and I get the f**k over myself…,” says the saxophonist, whose angular spiritual explorations are a necessary and often intense balm for Friday afternoon. “I love that you’re here and you’re exactly who you are… it’s a tough world to live in and you are living.”

That sort of hippie talk may raise eyebrows but if you choose to go along with him, his radical acceptance rituals of drums, chunky bass, existential intoning, and sometimes romantic, sometimes squalling sax can be more than rewarding, as it is the beating sunshine today.

Nicole Vassell23 June 2023 14:26

