Arctic Monkeys fans are breathing a sigh of relief after Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis confirmed Alex Turner will be able to perform tonight (Friday 23 June).

The frontman of the Sheffield rock band had been suffering from a bout of acute laryngitis, but is apparently well enough to take to the Pyramid Stage this evening, marking the third time the band have headlined the festival.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has been spotted backstage at the festival, in an image shared to the official Foo Fighters fan page on Twitter via user @RichardWoodyWood. The US rock band are strongly believed to behind mysterious act “The Churnups”, billed ahead of Royal Blood and Arctic Monkeys on the PYramid Stage tonight.

Fans have been enjoying sunny skies at Worthy Farm, Somerset, after a few brief downpours on the Wednesday and Thursday of the festival, while revellers were setting up camp. You can find the latest weather forecast here.

Friday will see performances across the festival’s various stages from pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen, avant-garde pop-rock duo Sparks, electronic band Hot Chip, rock duo Royal Blood, and Nigerian singer Wizkid.

The BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.