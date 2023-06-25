✕ Close Lil Nas X performs at Glastonbury 2023

Glastonbury Festival continues today (Sunday 25 June), with a dazzling set from US hip-hop artist Lil Nas X preceding Elton John’s hugely anticipated headline performance.

Lil Nas X played the Pyramid Stage after joyful Yusuf/Cat Stevens sang to thousands of people gathered at the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Sunday (25 June), the final day of the festival.

The revered folk singer-songwriter performed with his band in the coveted Legends Slot, a gig previously handed to artists including Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue and Dolly Parton. He also gave superfan/comedian Ricky Gervais a shout-out on his birthday, before playing his song “Tea for the Tillerman”.

Stevens performed ahead of legendary New York rock band Blondie, and what will undoubtedly be a show-stopping, emotional headliner from Sir Elton John, who will take to the same stage this evening for a farewell to live shows in the UK. Find out all the stage times for today here.

Elsewhere, Sophie Ellis Bextor delighted fans with a shimmering set of disco bangers.