Glastonbury 2023, Sunday live: Lil Nas X brings out Jack Harlow for drama-filled Pyramid Stage show
US hip-hop star gives an energetic performance of his best songs before the Rocketman takes to a UK stage for the final time
Glastonbury Festival continues today (Sunday 25 June), with a dazzling set from US hip-hop artist Lil Nas X preceding Elton John’s hugely anticipated headline performance.
Lil Nas X played the Pyramid Stage after joyful Yusuf/Cat Stevens sang to thousands of people gathered at the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Sunday (25 June), the final day of the festival.
The revered folk singer-songwriter performed with his band in the coveted Legends Slot, a gig previously handed to artists including Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue and Dolly Parton. He also gave superfan/comedian Ricky Gervais a shout-out on his birthday, before playing his song “Tea for the Tillerman”.
Stevens performed ahead of legendary New York rock band Blondie, and what will undoubtedly be a show-stopping, emotional headliner from Sir Elton John, who will take to the same stage this evening for a farewell to live shows in the UK. Find out all the stage times for today here.
Elsewhere, Sophie Ellis Bextor delighted fans with a shimmering set of disco bangers.
Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Of recent years the Legend Slot has tended towards the camp mid-afternoon party starter – Barry Gibb, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Diana Ross – and pop, soul and country one-namers: Kylie, Dolly, Lionel.
Anything that the stage-front security can do a synchronised routine in aid of consigning to history the phrase “guilty pleasure”. 2023, however, recalls the roots of the slot, when Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Brian Wilson would take a Sunday lunch pedestal as Yusef Islam - the artist previously known as Cat Stevens - emerges with a gently supportive band and an acoustic guitar set to “glistening arpeggios”.
“What a journey” he says of his path from the 1960 folk clubs to the Pyramid, then takes a skipping trip back along it. For a dedicates peacenik – his suggestion to end all war, he tells us, is to “lock all the leaders up in London Zoo” – it’s a pretty punk statement to throw “Moonshadow” away early, but he has plenty more folk gold in the vault.
An early medley takes in “The First Cut is the Deepest”; the stirring gospel “Tea For The Tillerman”, theme from Extras, floats sweetly out of the cultural subconscious; “(Remember the Days of the) Old Schoolyard” is a synthesised diversion into truly classic pop.
By the time “Wild World” and “Father and Son” – accompanied by footage of a young Cat – drift by and “Morning Has Broken” arrives like all of your assemblies come at once, it’s apparent that Yusef is so embedded within pop culture, he comes across as a folk Nile Rodgers. As lovely as a “Here Comes the Sun” tribute to George Harrison is, he’s quite enough sunshine on his own.
Caroline Polachek at the Woodsies stage
I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: if you’re watching from home, tune into Caroline Polachek on at the Woodsies stage now.
And if you’re at Glastonbury – run!
A final twerk...
Lil Nas X and his dancers give the crowd one final twerk and bow before exiting the stage after what has been one of the most lively, and surprising shows of Glastonbury 2023.
Surprise!
It’s Jack Harlow, who arrives on stage for a speedy appearance, singing his verse in the smash hit “INDUSTRY BABY”.
Xoxo
Before launching into “LOST IN THE CITADEL”, Lil Nas X appears to kiss one of his dancers on stage. Pucker up!
Heads up
“THAT’S WHAT I WANT"
Lil Nas X is bringing peak summer vibes with his 2021 smash hit “THAT’S WHAT I WANT” and the crowd are absolutely loving it. There’s not a voice in the crowd who isn’t singing along to every word.
Am I hallucinating?
Or has a massive, shaggy white bull wearing a gold chest plate just strolled on stage, sceptre in hand?
Lil Nas X is back!
And the outfit change was well worth the wait...
A vision in electric blue, Lil Nas X is wearing a monochromatic look featuring the shaggiest shaggy boots, knee pads (safety first!), and a shiny sheath of sorts with a bull’s head around the waist.
