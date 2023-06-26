Jump to content

Liveupdated1687752428

Glastonbury 2023 – latest: Elton John plays final UK show to one of festival’s biggest ever audiences

Rocket Man bids farewell as he played what could be his final live show in the UK, with a jaw-dropping, career-spanning set of his greatest songs

Roisin O'Connor,Annabel Nugent,Peony Hirwani
Monday 26 June 2023 05:07
Elton John steps out onto Pyramid stage at Glastonbury 2023

Elton John performed what will go down as one of the greatest headline shows in Glastonbury history tonight (Sunday 25 June), to one of the biggest crowds the festival has seen in years.

Lil Nas X was the final artist to take to the main stage before the 76-year-old at Worthy Farm, Somerset, after a joyful Yusuf/Cat Stevens entertained fans with songs including “Wild World” and “Father and Son”.

The revered folk singer-songwriter performed with his band in the coveted Legends Slot, a gig previously handed to artists including Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue and Dolly Parton. He also gave superfan/comedian Ricky Gervais a shout-out on his birthday, before playing his song “Tea for the Tillerman”.

At 9pm, John launched his performance with some of his best-known songs, including his 1975 cover of “Pinball Wizard” and “Benny and the Jets”. From the moment he sat down at the piano, the show has been a pure blast of euphoria from one of the world’s greatest living entertainers, with surprise guests including The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, and Gabriels singer Jacob Lusk.

1687752000

Elton John pays tribute to late George Michael on his birthday during Glastonbur

Elton John pays tribute to late George Michael on his birthday during Glastonbury set
Roisin O'Connor26 June 2023 05:00
1687750200

Lizzo review, Glastonbury 2023: Life-affirming performance leaves you baffled as to why she wasn't a headliner

Lizzo’s Glastonbury set leaves you baffled as to why she didn’t headline – review

The artist has come a long way from fun-poking, rough and ready alt-rapper to classy instructor for your best girl’s night out ever

Roisin O'Connor26 June 2023 04:30
1687749900

Steven Sanchez announced by Elton John as second special guest for Glastonbury set

Steven Sanchez announced by Elton John as second special guest for Glastonbury set
Peony Hirwani26 June 2023 04:25
1687746600

Elton John introduces Gabriels singer Jacob Lusk as his first special guest

Elton John introduces Gabriels singer Jacob Lusk as his first special guest
Roisin O'Connor26 June 2023 03:30
1687744800

Lana Del Rey review, Glastonbury 2023: A promising performance with a devastating end

Lana Del Rey’s Glasto set was a promising performance with a devastating end - review

What would have been a triumphant, career-spanning set for the US artist is cut all too short

Roisin O'Connor26 June 2023 03:00
1687743000

Guns N' Roses review, Glastonbury 2023: Frontrunners for the worst Glasto headline set of all time

Guns N’ Roses are frontrunners for the worst Glasto headliners of all time - review

Axl Rose flips between a lower register that resembles a clogged lawnmower and a higher one that sounds like Barry Gibb suffering the mother of all wedgies

Roisin O'Connor26 June 2023 02:30
1687741200

Elton John brings out Brandon Flowers as third special guest

Elton John brings out Brandon Flowers as third special guest
Roisin O'Connor26 June 2023 02:00
1687739400

Arctic Monkeys review, Glastonbury 2023: Alex Turner croons his way through crowdpleasers and subversive showmanship

Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury was a masterclass in subversive showmanship – review

Laryngitis is but a distant memory for the Sheffield band who are back on top form

Roisin O'Connor26 June 2023 01:30
1687737600

Elton John: All the guest acts invited for bumper Glastonbury set

Elton John: All the guest acts invited for bumper Glastonbury set
Roisin O'Connor26 June 2023 01:00
1687735800

Elton John's full setlist for his Glastonbury 2023 performance

Full setlist for Elton John at Glastonbury 2023

Singer put on a crowd-pleasing, career-spanning headline show

Roisin O'Connor26 June 2023 00:30

