Elton John performed what will go down as one of the greatest headline shows in Glastonbury history tonight (Sunday 25 June), to one of the biggest crowds the festival has seen in years.
Lil Nas X was the final artist to take to the main stage before the 76-year-old at Worthy Farm, Somerset, after a joyful Yusuf/Cat Stevens entertained fans with songs including “Wild World” and “Father and Son”.
The revered folk singer-songwriter performed with his band in the coveted Legends Slot, a gig previously handed to artists including Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue and Dolly Parton. He also gave superfan/comedian Ricky Gervais a shout-out on his birthday, before playing his song “Tea for the Tillerman”.
At 9pm, John launched his performance with some of his best-known songs, including his 1975 cover of “Pinball Wizard” and “Benny and the Jets”. From the moment he sat down at the piano, the show has been a pure blast of euphoria from one of the world’s greatest living entertainers, with surprise guests including The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, and Gabriels singer Jacob Lusk.
Lizzo’s Glastonbury set leaves you baffled as to why she didn’t headline – review
The artist has come a long way from fun-poking, rough and ready alt-rapper to classy instructor for your best girl’s night out ever
Lana Del Rey’s Glasto set was a promising performance with a devastating end - review
What would have been a triumphant, career-spanning set for the US artist is cut all too short
Guns N’ Roses are frontrunners for the worst Glasto headliners of all time - review
Axl Rose flips between a lower register that resembles a clogged lawnmower and a higher one that sounds like Barry Gibb suffering the mother of all wedgies
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury was a masterclass in subversive showmanship – review
Laryngitis is but a distant memory for the Sheffield band who are back on top form
Full setlist for Elton John at Glastonbury 2023
Singer put on a crowd-pleasing, career-spanning headline show