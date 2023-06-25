Glastonbury 2023, Saturday live: Chaos as Lana Del Rey’s set cut after singer starts 30 minutes late
US pop artist looked gutted as she tried to comfort thousands of dismayed fans, after the sound and lights were cut at the Woodsies stage
Saturday (24 June) at Glastonbury Festival ended in dramatic fashion when Lana Del Rey’s set was cut, after she arrived on the Woodsies stage 30 minutes late.
Billed to perform while headliners Guns N’ Roses were playing the Pyramid Stage, the US pop artist kept fans waiting way past her scheduled time of 10.30pm. She finally arrived, and later appeared to blame the delay on her hair.
Drama seemed to be the order of the day. Earlier, Japanese-British artist appeared to call out her label-mate, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, for a controversial podcast interview that included a number of derogatory remarks about women and Asian people.
Meanwhile, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was forced to cut his own set early due to vocal issues, but received enormous support from the thousands of people who sang along with him. Later, Lizzo dazzled with a jaw-dropping performance of some of her biggest hits, including “Boys” and “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”.
The night before, Arctic Monkeys took to the festival’s main stage, marking the third time the Sheffield-formed band have headlined the festival. Brighton-based rock duo Royal Blood performed on the main stage three weeks after their controversial gig at BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend in May. Read Jazz Monroe’s two-star review here.
The BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
And on that very dramatic note
I’m ducking out to help edit our critics who’ve filed their Guns N’ Roses and Lana reviews... Thanks all for following along and see you again tomorrow!
Lana Del Rey’s set has been cut short!
This is astonishing, it’s absolute chaos down at the Woodsies stage as Lana’s set was cut, after she started her set 30 minutes late. Fans are screaming and crying, and Lana is trying (not very successfully) to get them to sing a cappella. You can’t hear a word she’s saying.
Lana Del Rey appears to blame the 30-minute delay on her hair
Unless I heard that wrong, Lana seemed to say just now that it was her hair that caused the 30-minute hold up on her set tonight.
“I was so fucking livid that I am about to rush this set today,” she said. “If they cut power, they cut power, I’m super fucking sorry... my hair takes so long to do, I love you. Let’s keep on running this set as it’s supposed to go.”
Rina Sawayama appears to takes swipe at Matty Healy during Glastonbury set
Rina Sawayama seemingly took a swipe at The 1975 frontman Matty Healy during her Glastonbury 2023 set.
While introducing the song “STFU!” on the festival’s Woodsies stage, the 32-year-old Japanese-British artist made reference to Healy’s recent racism controversy, as well as his self-admitted pornography habits.
Crouching on the floor, Sawayama said: “Tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers, and mocks Asian people on a podcast... he also owns my masters... I’ve had enough.”
Judging by Twitter, fans are having their patience tested by the “Summertime Sadness” singer...
Lana is late...
... for a very important date! Lana Del Rey, babe, where you at?
Rina Sawayama ramps up the drama
Rina Sawayama’s hour set was a throwback riot, the singer-songwriter and actor embracing outrageous theatricality on a festival budget: costume changes, wind and fog machines, a tearaway suit hiding a latex corset (plus whip) underneath.
Sawayama is undeniably a student of the pop form, riffing on everyone from Shania and Gaga to Evanescence and Loreen throughout her hour — but when the effect is this good, it doesn’t matter all that much.
Highlights include the dreamy “Lucid” (“This song is about queer masturbation!” she boasts in her intro), along with the show’s line dancing closer “This Hell”. “It’s pride month and I’m wearing latex and my p**** is about to pop out,” she yells.
Surprise best show at the festival this year?
Rina Sawayama appears to call out Matty Healy during her set on Woodsies
Rina Sawayama, currently slaying over on the Woodsies stage, just took a moment before going into her song “STFU”.
Remarking on how she’s sick of microaggressions, she said: “Tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers, and mocks Asian people on a podcast... he also owns my masters... I’ve had ENOUGH.”
In case you missed the story earlier this year, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy went on the controversial Adam Friedland podcast, where he engaged in some unsavoury conversations with the hosts that included derogatory comments about women, racism towards Asian people, and a number of remarks about rapper Ice Spice, including several attempts at guessing her ethnicity.
Healy was, until recently, a director at the UK record label Dirty Hit, until his role was terminated on 4 April 2023. Sawayama has been signed to the label since 2019. Following Healy’s podcast appearance, she commented on an Instagram post discussing it: “What the actual f***.”
Spotted: Macca watching from side of stage
Rumours are swirling that Paul McCartney will come out for a session with GNR at some point. My source confirms that he’s currently watching their show from the side of the stage.
I just asked people on Twitter what they reckon of the set so far.
“I know its Glasto but Lizzo into GnR is a Venn diagram I’m not sure exists,” says Brandon Egley. “Might liven up when they reach the hits, bit deep cuts so far...”
“Mick Hucknell is giving a good go,” Cameron Clark-Dhir says, rather generously.
My colleague Jacob, who’s onsite, just told me he found getting away from the Pyramid Stage to head to the Acoustic Stage was “a doddle” when it’s usually impossible, which is telling...
And from Julian Stockton: “Surely the real question is why they were booked at all? They don’t care about Glastonbury, it’s clearly just another gig for them. You should ask Emily and Nick why they thought they were Saturday night headliners. Blaming the band seems to be missing the point doesn’t it?”
I’m not sure about that - I think if you say yes to headlining Glastonbury you’re putting yourself up for criticism, no? I’ve spent the months building up to this calling out festival bookers for that very reason, as well, so I think I’m covered.