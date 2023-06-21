Glastonbury 2023 - live: Gates at Worthy Farm to open today as new ‘secret set’ announced
Latest weather and travel updates for Worthy Farm, as Arctic Monkeys fans pray frontman Alex Turner will recover from acute laryngitis in time for the band’s Friday headline slot on the Pyramid Stage
The gates to Glastonbury 2023 will open today (Wednesday 21 June) at 8am, officially launching the start of this year’s festival.
Thousands of music fans will flood the fields of Worthy Farm, Somerset, and set up camp for the next five days, to see headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John, along with hundreds of other artists.
The weather for this year’s festival is predicted to be a mixture of sun and rain, after a month’s worth of rain fell in the UK last weekend.
Forecasters say higher temperatures of 27C could be reached later in the week, but the first few days are currently expected to be grey, with some rain and highs of 23C.
Live coverage of Glastonbury Festival 2023 will be aired by the BBC across TV, BBC Radio, Sounds and iPlayer. This year, the broadcaster has also launched a brand new channel, Pyramid Stage – Signed, which will feature British Sign Language performances of every show on the main stage.
The Pretenders have just been announced as one of Glastonbury’s secret acts
The English-American band has revealed they will be performing on Saturday, 19:45 BST, at The Park Stage. The band also teased some special guests though their identities have not been disclosed.
“It’s always been there for most of our lifetimes. There has never been a festival like it anywhere else,” lead singer Chrissie Hynde said.
Elton John to headline Glastonbury 2023 on last-ever UK tour date
How to watch the BBC’s Glastonbury live coverage
Live sets from Worthy Farm will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds throughout the festival, which runs from Wednesday 21 – Sunday 25 June.
Secret set act announced!
Glastonbury 2023’s power needs will be ‘met by renewable energy and renewable fuels'
Glastonbury 2023’s power needs will be met “by renewable energy and renewable fuels”.
A tweet on the festival’s official Twitter page read: “We’re very pleased to report that all of Glastonbury 2023’s power needs will be met by renewable energy and renewable fuels, eliminating the need to rely on fossil fuels for power across the Festival.
“To learn more about our green initiatives, see below.”
Glastonbury 2023 lineup
This year’s Glastonbury Festival is just hours away.
Here’s the full line up.
How to get tickets for Glastonbury 2024
For those that missed out on tickets for this year, here’s everything you need to know so you can be as prepared as possible in the race for 2024.
Watch: Care home hosts its own Glastonbury for 'festival-loving' residents
What’s the latest weather forecast?
Weather experts are providing regular updates on the current forecasts for Pilton, Somerset.
After a downpour of rain on Tuesday (20 June) morning – a blessing to campers pitching tents when the festival begins – it currently looks like it will be a mostly dry affair.
