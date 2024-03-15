Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA are headlining Glastonbury 2024, with country-pop legend Shania Twain taking the Legends’ slot.

The line-up poster also reveals that LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Cyndi Lauper, and Janelle Monae are set to play the Pyramid Stage in the afternoon and evening slots, while other artists to take the main stage include Burna Boy, PJ Harvey, Michael Kiwanuka, and Paloma Faith.

Meanwhile, rock band Idles and The National will join The Streets, Camila Cabello, Avril Lavigne, and Two Door Cinema Club on the Other Stage, while West Holts will see performances from Jessie Ware, Jungle, Black Pumas, and the Sugababes.

General sale tickets for the annual event, which takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset between 26 and 30 June, sold out within an hour when they were released in November last year.

If you’re still keen to make it to the festival this year, however, there are other ways to secure your spot.

For starters, there’s the annual Glastonbury resale, which takes place in April. The number of tickets put up for resale depends on how many people did not pay the full amount, after putting down their deposits in November.

Last year, resale tickets sold out in seven minutes, so you need to make sure you’re organised in advance – and that includes being registered.

Dua Lipa is headlining Glastonbury Festival (Getty Images for Permanent Press)

Glastonbury organisers urge fans to purhcase tickets only through official festival channels to avoid scams or unexpected charges.

If you manage to bag yourself resale tickets, you must pay for them in full at the point of booking: £355 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

A date for the 2024 Glastonbury resale next month has yet to be announced.

Besides the general resale, Glastonbury has also opened a prize draw to raise money for charities supporting people affected by conflict. There are just 20 tickets available, and the draw is open until 12pm GMT on 28 March.

Money raised from the prize draw will go towards the British Red Cross, Oxfam, and War Child.

Another great option for fans hoping to make it into Glastonbury is by volunteering. Registration to volunteer for charities WaterAid and Oxfam have closed, but spaces do occasionally become available if people drop out.

Registration is still open to volunteer with Greenpeace: anyone who is selected will be granted free entry to the festival and three meals a day. In return, you are expected to work a minimum of five eight-hour shifts during the festival between 25 June to 1 July.