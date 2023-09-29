Glastonbury 2024 ticket dates have officially been announced

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Glastonbury 2024 tickets will go on sale this November.

After an epic 2023 festival that saw Elton John close out the festival to a reported crowd of 120,000 people, fans have been speculating when tickets for next year’s festival will be up for grabs.

Last week, co-organiser Emily Eavis revealed that tickets for Glastonbury 2024 will go on sale on Sunday 5 November.

Now, Glastonbury has confirmed this date for standard, with tickets including coach travel going on sale earlier that week on Thursday 2 November.

Coach tickets will go on sale at 6pm on the Thursday, while general sale tickets will be up for grabs at 9am on the Sunday (5 November). Tickets will only be sold on the Glastonbury website.

Tickets will cost £355 and a £5 booking fee. Those lucky enough to secure tickets, however, will only need to pay a £75 deposit (plus coach fare if successful on the Thursday sale) when booking in November. The remaining balance will be paid in the first week of April 2024.

Glastonbury hopefuls must be registered in order to pay a deposit and secure tickets for the festival each year. Registration may not guarantee you a ticket, as it’s estimated that 2.5 million people try for just over 200,000 tickets – but it does mean you’re in with a chance.

Glastonbury Festival fan accounts have warned followers who had registered before 2020 that their details were due to be deleted from the system, so make sure to check if you’re still registered if you signed up before 2020.

Registration is now open and usually closes around the end of October. There will be no opportunity to register again until after the major ticket sales have happened in November.

You’ll need to provide some basic details and a passport-style photo to register, which needs to be approved, so Glastonbury recommends doing this as soon as possible.

Elton John closes out the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023 (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

As the build-up to the event begins, festivalgoers are already beginning to speculate over who will be headlining this year. Last month, Swifties – a widely used nickname for Taylor Swift fans – received the bad news that the singer was ruled out of headlining the festival since the dates of Glastonbury clash with dates of her ongoing Eras Tour.

One of the dates includes a third consecutive Dublin show on Sunday 30 July 2024. Originally, Swift was only scheduled to perform two Dublin shows on 28 and 29 June 2024, leaving room for a possible Glastonbury getaway on Sunday. With the additional Dublin date, however, her June diary has officially been filled.

The 2024 Glastonbury festival will take place from 26 to 30 June.