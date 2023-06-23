Glastonbury 2023 – live: Emily Eavis confirms Arctic Monkeys will headline Pyramid Stage tonight
Festival continues as Arctic Monkeys fans are elated that band will perform on the Pyramid Stage on Friday as planned
Downpour drenches Glastonbury revellers on opening day of festival
Glastonbury Festival has officially kicked off. As part of the early festivities in the last two days, thousands of music fans were welcomed to Worthy Farm by a large fireworks display and burning of the Phoenix ceremony.
Over the next three days, revellers will see headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John, along with hundreds of other artists.
Arctic Monkeys’s set was in doubt after frontman Alex Turner was diagnosed with acute laryngitis. However, co-organiser Emily Eavis, who opened the gates solo on Wednesday at 8am, remained confident the performance will go ahead and confirmed that “they’re on” on Friday morning. Meanwhile, fellow headliner Elton John is planning on bringing out four surprise guests, according to his husband David Furnish.
The weather for this year’s festival is predicted to be a mixture of sun and rain, after a month’s worth of rain fell in the UK last weekend. You can find a day-by-day guide to the forecast in Somerset here. Today’s weather so far has been sunny skies, after a small downpour on the first day of the festival.
Meanwhile, the BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
Emily Eavis confirmes Arctic Monkeys will play on Pyramid Stage tonight: ‘They’re on'
Emily Eavis, Glastonbury’s co-organiser, has confirmed that the Arctic Monkeys headline set on the Pyramid Stage will go ahead as planned tonight.
Broadcasting from the grounds of the festival at Worthy Farm, Zoe Ball asked during her BBC Radio 2 show if the band were still set to play, and Eavis replied “they’re on”, which was welcomed with applause.
It will be the Sheffield band’s third time headlining the event after topping the bill in 2007 and 2013
Hozier to play secret set on the Woodsies stage
Surprise, surprise – Hozier has announced that he’ll perform a not-previously-announced set on Friday evening.
Earlier this morning, the Irish singer-songwriter, full name Andrew Hozier-Byrne, said that he will be the surprise act at 7.30pm on the Woodsies stage, previously named the John Peel stage.
The “Take Me to Church” vocalist said he is “thrilled” to be performing at the festival again in a “not-so-secret set”.
Queuing in an orderly fashion
As festival-goers get the day started, there are lines already for food and toilet facilities.
Check out these pictures from our guy on the ground, Adam White...
Listen: Arctic Monkeys soundcheck ahead of headline performance at Glastonbury
Arctic Monkeys fans got a small taste of the show to come later tonight, as the band were heard doing a sound check ahead of their headline Pyramid Stage slot.
Our very own Jacob Stolworthy caught them checking “Snap Out of It” and “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”
Listen below:
WATCH: Glastonbury veteran showcases his quirky bike after arriving at festival
Glastonbury is definitely the place to find fun novelties – including a bike adorned with sunflowers that shoots bubbles.
Steve Apelt, 60, first attended the festival 40 years ago. As a Glasto veteran, he’s seen the festival undergo many changes in four decades – but still calls it “the most beautiful thing on the planet”.
Arctic Monkeys fans rejoice over clues the band will play at Glastonbury after all
The clues that Arctic Monkeys will indeed make their third headline appearance on the Pyramid Stage tonight are mounting up – and fans are thrilled.
Maanya Sachdeva has the full story:
Sheffield band cancelled a Dublin show days before Worthy Farm festival after Alex Turner was diagnosed with acute laryngitis
Glastonbury’s Friday line up in full
Glastonbury 2023 is officially open for business, with huge acts including Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo and Queens of the Stone Age hitting the stages at Worthy Farm, Somerset, this weekend.
Below is a list of artists performing on Friday 23 June.
Your full guide to the festival's mammoth line up
There’d better be a mirrorball...
An Arctic Monkeys appearance is looking promising – here’s a view of a mirrorball, a staple element of the band’s current tour, making its way across the site...
Expert tips on how to survive festival sleep deprivation as Glastonbury kicks off
Hundreds of thousands of music lovers will descend on Glastonbury this week.
A noisy night-time environment and increased alcohol consumption are set to wreak havoc on revellers’ sleep, with the average festivalgoer getting just three and a half hours of sleep a night.
That’s why it’s important to flex your sleep plan if you want to secure much-needed rest amid the madness.
The following are some tips from sleep expert Hannah Shore to get through five days of madness.
Pack sleep essentials
Camping at a festival is inevitably going to be less comfortable than a normal night’s sleep – swapping out a comfy mattress for the hard floor or, at best, an airbed for those willing to lug it across the 1,100 acre site.
To help create a comfortable sleep space and therefore get a better night’s sleep, festivalgoers should pack a thick pillow to relieve pressure on the shoulders when lying on the ground.
Handy sleep aids like eyemasks and earplugs can also help mitigate the negative effect of a busy and noisy environment and an additional home comfort, like a sleep spray, can help too.
Hydration
The increased alcohol consumption of many partying revellers has a big effect on sleep, with the accompanying late nights meaning less opportunity for shut-eye and the alcohol itself creating fractured sleep once you do call it a night.
Be sure to go to bed with a big bottle of water to stay hydrated and help mitigate some of the negative effects of drinking on sleep.
Plan your journey home
Driving tired is just as bad, if not worse, than driving drunk. Tiredness can effect your concentration, reaction time and the ability to judge risks, which are all things we we need in tip top condition if you’re going to get behind the wheel.
Several consecutive nights of disrupted sleep will naturally effect your energy and concentration levels, so, if you’re planning on driving home then you might want to rethink.
There are a number of different transport options to get you to and from Glastonbury, so why not opt for a train or bus? Not only will this mean to can enjoy your final night without worrying too much about your energy levels, it’s also a boost to the environment!
Recovery day
Even if doing all of the above, revellers will no doubt still be worn out by the time they return home, following the long days – and nights – of adrenaline and reduced sleep.
It’s important to ensure you have an extra day at home to rest and recover after the event. One extra day’s holiday and no plans will help get you back to normal energy levels before taking on your usual routine again.
The Arcadia spider lives!
Arcadia is up and nearly ready to go!
Last night, the iconic insect-like structure made its debut on the farm, with testing taking place to make sure it can shoot fire and wow the crowds.
Made from recycled materials and old military equipment, it’s been a staple at Glastonbury since its 2007 debut, and has even travelled to other festivals and events all across the world.