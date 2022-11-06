Glastonbury 2023 - live updates: Festival tickets go on sale
It’s the most stressful morning of the year
Glastonbury fans are preparing for the second set of tickets for the 2023 festival to go on sale.
The music festival returns to Worthy Farm next summer from Wednesday 21 June to Sunday 25 June.
The first round of tickets, which included coach travel, went at 6pm on Thursday (3 November). They sold out in 22 minutes, with many prospective punters reporting that the website didn’t load for them at all.
The remaining Glastonbury tickets will be released on Sunday 6 November at 9am. You must already have registered for tickets to be able to purchase them.
Only tickets bought via SeeTickets will be valid at the festival.
Glastonbury is known for being one of the toughest festivals to get tickets for, with tickets expected to sell out in less than an hour once again.
Also, if you’re in a big group, communicate with each other. Should two of you get through without alerting the other, it could counteract the booking and boot you out.
Also, make sure you input every single detail correctly. If you don’t, it will slow down the process and potentially harm your chances.
It’s important to have just one tab open on each brower – and use your phone as well as your laptop to maximise chance.
Aaaaaaaand – just like that, we’re off. Glastonbury 2023 tickets are officially on sale.
Best of luck to everybody trying. Be persistent and remain positive!
This is your 10-minute warning!
Other bands and artists rumoured to be on the line-up include Elton John, Spice Girls and Pulp, who are doing a comeback tour in summer 2023.
Who is headlining Glastonbury 2023?
It’s a good question – and there are currently no answers. But, likely contenders include Bruce Springsteen, Arctic Monkeys and Rihanna.
Taylor Swift was expected to be announced, but due to a clash of tour dates in the US, she inadvertently ruled herself out of being at Worthy Farm in 2023.
Twitter will be your first port of call on whether you’ve been unsuccessful. On Thursday, when coach packages were snapped up, the festival’s official Twitter page shared this.
The website to have saved is this one at Seetickets. DO NOT buy them from anywhere else as they won’t be legitimate.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies