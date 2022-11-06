Jump to content

Liveupdated1667725627

Glastonbury 2023 - live updates: Festival tickets go on sale

It’s the most stressful morning of the year

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 06 November 2022 09:07
Glastonbury 2023: Five tips to better your chances of securing tickets

Glastonbury fans are preparing for the second set of tickets for the 2023 festival to go on sale.

The music festival returns to Worthy Farm next summer from Wednesday 21 June to Sunday 25 June.

The first round of tickets, which included coach travel, went at 6pm on Thursday (3 November). They sold out in 22 minutes, with many prospective punters reporting that the website didn’t load for them at all.

The remaining Glastonbury tickets will be released on Sunday 6 November at 9am. You must already have registered for tickets to be able to purchase them.

Only tickets bought via SeeTickets will be valid at the festival.

Glastonbury is known for being one of the toughest festivals to get tickets for, with tickets expected to sell out in less than an hour once again.

1667725627

Also, if you’re in a big group, communicate with each other. Should two of you get through without alerting the other, it could counteract the booking and boot you out.

Jacob Stolworthy6 November 2022 09:07
1667725477

Also, make sure you input every single detail correctly. If you don’t, it will slow down the process and potentially harm your chances.

Jacob Stolworthy6 November 2022 09:04
1667725365

It’s important to have just one tab open on each brower – and use your phone as well as your laptop to maximise chance.

Jacob Stolworthy6 November 2022 09:02
1667725258

Aaaaaaaand – just like that, we’re off. Glastonbury 2023 tickets are officially on sale.

Jacob Stolworthy6 November 2022 09:00
1667725106

Best of luck to everybody trying. Be persistent and remain positive!

Jacob Stolworthy6 November 2022 08:58
1667724658

This is your 10-minute warning!

Jacob Stolworthy6 November 2022 08:50
1667724358

Other bands and artists rumoured to be on the line-up include Elton John, Spice Girls and Pulp, who are doing a comeback tour in summer 2023.

Jacob Stolworthy6 November 2022 08:45
1667724058

Who is headlining Glastonbury 2023?

It’s a good question – and there are currently no answers. But, likely contenders include Bruce Springsteen, Arctic Monkeys and Rihanna.

Taylor Swift was expected to be announced, but due to a clash of tour dates in the US, she inadvertently ruled herself out of being at Worthy Farm in 2023.

Taylor Swift will not be headlining Glastonbury in 2023

(Getty Images for MTV)
Jacob Stolworthy6 November 2022 08:40
1667723458

Twitter will be your first port of call on whether you’ve been unsuccessful. On Thursday, when coach packages were snapped up, the festival’s official Twitter page shared this.

Jacob Stolworthy6 November 2022 08:30
1667722858

The website to have saved is this one at Seetickets. DO NOT buy them from anywhere else as they won’t be legitimate.

Jacob Stolworthy6 November 2022 08:20

