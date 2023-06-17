Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Glastonbury 2023 is almost upon us, with the music festival set to open its gates on Wednesday (21 June).

Festivalgoers are preparing to watch this year’s headline acts Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John. Other acts on the line-up include Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Texas and Kelis.

There’s less than a week to go until people start to arrive at the Worthy Farm site, and revellers are undoubtedly refreshing their weather apps to see what they can expect across the five days.

Weather experts are providing regular updates on the current forecasts for Pilton, Somerset – and it currently looks like it will be a mostly dry affair.

You can find the rundown of the weather forecast for Glastonbury – as noted by Accuweather– below.

Wednesday 21 June is said to be mostly sunny with a high chance of small showers for a few hours in the afternoon. The temperature is predicted to be 21 degrees.

Thursday 22 June is said to start out cloudy, but, by the afternoon, the sun will be out in full force. Predicted highs of 22 degrees, with the odd shower expected in the afternoon.

Friday 23 June will be mostly sunny, with highs of 23 degrees.

Saturday 24 June will be the same as Friday – sunny with highs of 23 degrees.

Sunday 25 June is expected to be somewhat cloudy, bu twhen the sun peeps out, there’ll be highs of 24 degrees.

This list will be updated as and when more accurate forecasts are available.

