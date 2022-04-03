Liveupdated1649020139

Grammys 2022 live: Chick Corea wins two posthumous awards at premiere ceremony

Who will win big on music’s most exciting night?

Jacob Stolworthy,Isobel Lewis
Sunday 03 April 2022 22:08
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies aged 50

The 2022 Grammys are set to take place tonight (3 April), awarding the best in music.

The ceremony, which was originally set to take place in January, will proceed in Las Vegas, marking the first ceremony since changes to the nomination process were announced.

Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. all have eight each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are tied with seven nominations.

Among those nominated for Album of the Year are Taylor Swift and Kanye West for Evermore and Donda, respectively. It’s unknown if the latter, now legally known as Ye, will attend the ceremony.

There will also be a tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly on 25 March in Colombia, aged 50.

Follow along with live updates from the ceremony, which begins at 8pm EST / 1am BST.

Moving on to some new genres, we have Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

It goes to Rüfüs Du Sol.

Isobel Lewis3 April 2022 22:08
Mother and son Nnenna and Pierce Freelon presenting now, both of whom are nominated tonight.

Isobel Lewis3 April 2022 22:07
A much-needed pause from all the awards for a performance from Jimmy Allen.

He’s dedicating it to his late father.

Isobel Lewis3 April 2022 22:05
Onto reggae now, with Best Reggae Album going to Soja’s Beauty in the Silence.

Isobel Lewis3 April 2022 21:59
Best Regional Roots Album now, which goes to an emotional Kalani Pe’a for his album Kau Ka Pe’a.

“I’m proud to be Hawaiian,” he says. “I’m so overwhelmed with joy.”

Pe’a then jokes that his mum is single and praises her for giving birth to this “big boy”. And a shout out to LGBTQ+ youth! What a speech!

Isobel Lewis3 April 2022 21:58
Best Folk Album is given to Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi for They’re Calling Me Home.

Isobel Lewis3 April 2022 21:55
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram takes home the gong for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

Isobel Lewis3 April 2022 21:53
Best Traditional Blues Album is given to Cedric Burnside.

Isobel Lewis3 April 2022 21:52
And the award for Best Bluegrass Album goes to... Béla Fleck. She’s not here either, though.

Isobel Lewis3 April 2022 21:50
Best Americana Album now, which goes to Los Lobos for Native Sons.

Isobel Lewis3 April 2022 21:50

