Who is performing at the Grammys 2023?

It’s finally time for the 65th Grammy Awards to bring together the biggest names in music to celebrate their accomplishments.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, takes place on Sunday (5 February) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and features an incredible lineup of performers.

Already confirmed acts include Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy and Sam Smith with Kim Petras.

DJ Khaled will also take the stage, potentially with Jay-Z, Variety reports. Their “GOD-DID” collaboration with Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy is competing in three categories, including Song of the Year.

Additional all-star tributes are expected, with Kacey Musgraves singing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in honour of the late Loretta Lynn.

Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will remember Christine McVie with a rendition of her song, “Songbird”, and Quavo and Maverick City Music will perform “Without You” in a homage to Takeoff, who died in a shooting in November.

Questlove has also curated a tribute in honour of 50 years of hip-hop, of which the lineup of artists will be revealed in the coming days.

According to Variety, multi-nominee Taylor Swift will not perform, while the possibility of performances from Adele and Beyoncé remains unknown.

Harry Styles, Lizzo and Brandi Carlile (Getty Images)

Doja Cat, who currently holds six nods, will be in attendance and walk the red carpet but is not expected to perform.

Nominated stars skipping the 2023 event include Lady Gaga, who’s currently filming Joker 2, and singer-songwriter Finneas, who is on tour in Australia.

Find the full list of nominees here, as well as The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor’s expert predictions for this year’s winners here.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS and Paramount Plus on Sunday 5 February, beginning at 8pm EST/5 pm PST.