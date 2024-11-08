2025 Grammys nominations live: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Beyonce and Chappell Roan vying for nods
Swift could set a record as the most-nominated woman for Album of the Year, while Kendrick Lamar is predicted to receive a nod in the Record and Song of the Year groups
The nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards will be announced today, with several milestones expected to be reached by some of the world’s biggest artists.
Taylor Swift is predicted to receive an Album of the Year nod for her latest hit album, The Tortured Poets Department, which would pull her out of a tie with Barbra Streisand and place her as the woman with the most nominations in the category.
Other artists vying for Album of the Year nominations include 2024’s breakthrough star Chappell Roan with her debut, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and Sabrina Carpenter with her sixth record, Short n’ Sweet.
Charli XCX is another hopeful thanks to her critically adored, trend-setting album Brat, as is Beyoncé for her country-influenced record, Cowboy Carter.
Hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar is likely to be nominated for both Record and Song of the Year for his diss track “Not Like Us”, which would tie him with Jay-Z for the most nods in those categories by a rapper.
Nominees will be announced during a livestream on the Grammy website and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel on Friday (8 November) at 8am PT and 11am ET (4pm GMT)
Follow live updates...
2024 report: Taylor Swift becomes first artist to win Grammy for Album of the Year four times
In February this year, Taylor Swift became the first person in Grammy Awards history to win Album of the Year four times.
The American artist received the coveted prize from Celine Dion, who made a surprise appearance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles where the ceremony was being held.
The US megastar secured the top gong of the night with her 10th studio album Midnights, having previously won for Fearless in 2009, again six years later for 1989, and most recently for Folklore in 2020.
As she collected the award from Celine Dion, she said: “Oh god, no. I don’t know man.”
She praised her friend and long-term collaborator Jack Antonoff as a “once in a generation” producer and her fellow nominee Lana Del Rey as a “legacy artist” and a “legend in her prime right now.”
“I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love or when I’m shotlisting a music video, or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show,” she said.
“For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy.
“It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much... mind blown”.
Taylor Swift shatters Grammys record with fourth Album of the Year win
Artist brought fellow nominee Lana Del Rey on stage with her, after being presented with the prize by Celine Dion and saying her mind was blown by the win
Who were the big winners at the 2024 Grammys?
Taylor Swift was undoubtedly the biggest winner of the 2024 Grammys ceremony, scooping Album of the Year for her album Midnights and subsequently becoming the first artist to win the prize four times.
Billie Eilish took home Song of the Year for her Barbie soundtrack contribution, “What Was I Made For?”, while Miley Cyrus won Record of the Year for her self-love anthem “Flowers”.
Victoria Monet won the prize for Best New Artist.
See the winners in full here:
Grammy Awards 2024: Complete list of winners
Victoria Monet and Billie Eilish were among the night’s early winners
2025 Grammy nominations to take place today
The 2025 Grammy Awards nominations will be announced today, with pop queens Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and Beyonce all expected to receive nods in major categories.
Nominees will be announced during a video stream live on the Grammy website and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel on Friday at 8am PT (4pm GMT), kicking off with a pre-show 15 minutes earlier.
A number of stars will help announce the nominations, incuding former winners Kylie Minogue, Ben PLatt, Victoria Monet and Hayley Williams, plus TV hostsGayle King and actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan.
Entries are only eligible for nominations if they were released commercially in the US between 16 September 2023 through to 30 August 2024.
The ceremony itself will take place on 2 February and air live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
