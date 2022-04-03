Don Cheadle beat out stiff competition from Barack Obama and Dave Chappelle to take home the Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album.

Cheadle won for his narration of Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis a collection of final reflections and words of wisdom from the late congressman and civil rights champion.

Meanwhile, Obama was nominated for his memoir A Promised Land and Chappelle was nominated for his YouTube special 8:46 about violence against African Americans.

The other nominees in the category included LeVar Burton for Aftermath and J. Ivy for Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago.

This is not Cheadle’s first Grammy Award. He previously won in 2016 for producing the compilation soundtrack for his Miles Davis biopic Miles Ahead.

