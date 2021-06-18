Hollywood Walk of Fame: Michael B Jordan, Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled and Jason Momoa among 2022 honourees
This year, the Walk of Fame Selection Panel has announced 38 new honourees.
The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 has been announced, with Michael B Jordan, late rapper Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled, and Jason Momoa among the honourees.
Each year, stars are allotted to the industry’s biggest names from television, motion pictures, sports, entertainment, recording, and radio on the sidewalk along Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Hollywood.
“The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!” said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K.
Here’s a full list of celebrities receiving a star in the new year:
Motion Pictures:
Jason Momoa
Francis Ford Coppola
Macaulay Culkin
Willem Dafoe
Salma Hayek
James Hong
Helen Hunt
Regina King
Ray Liotta
Ewan McGregor
Adam McKay
Tessa Thompson
Carrie Fisher (posthumous)
Television:
Byron Allen
Greg Berlanti
Ricky Gervais
Peter Krause
Bob Odenkirk
Holly Robinson-Peete
Norman Reedus
Tracee Ellis Ross
Jean Smart
Ming-Na Wen
Kenan Thompson
Recording:
DJ Khaled
Nipsey Hussle (posthumous)
Black Eyed Peas
George E. Clinton Jr.
Ashanti Douglas
Avril Lavigne
Los Huracanes
Del Norte
Martha Reeves
Ermias
Live theatre/Performance:
Patti Lupone
Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr.
Angelica Vale
Radio:
Richard Blade
Sports Entertainment:
Michael Strahan
Dates for these star ceremonies are yet to be scheduled.
