The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 has been announced, with Michael B Jordan, late rapper Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled, and Jason Momoa among the honourees.

Each year, stars are allotted to the industry’s biggest names from television, motion pictures, sports, entertainment, recording, and radio on the sidewalk along Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Hollywood.

This year, the Walk of Fame Selection Panel has announced 38 new honourees.

“The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!” said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K.

Here’s a full list of celebrities receiving a star in the new year:

Motion Pictures:

Michael B Jordan

Jason Momoa

Francis Ford Coppola

Macaulay Culkin

Willem Dafoe

Salma Hayek

James Hong

Helen Hunt

Regina King

Ray Liotta

Ewan McGregor

Adam McKay

Tessa Thompson

Carrie Fisher (posthumous)

Television:

Byron Allen

Greg Berlanti

Ricky Gervais

Peter Krause

Bob Odenkirk

Holly Robinson-Peete

Norman Reedus

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jean Smart

Ming-Na Wen

Kenan Thompson

Recording:

DJ Khaled

Nipsey Hussle (posthumous)

Black Eyed Peas

George E. Clinton Jr.

Ashanti Douglas

Avril Lavigne

Los Huracanes

Del Norte

Martha Reeves

Ermias

Live theatre/Performance:

Patti Lupone

Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr.

Angelica Vale

Radio:

Richard Blade

Sports Entertainment:

Michael Strahan

Dates for these star ceremonies are yet to be scheduled.