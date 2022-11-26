Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Musician Irene Cara has died at the age of 65.

Cara was best known for singing and co-writing the theme tune to the 1983 film Flashdance.

She won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for her work on the track, titled “Flashdance... What a Feeling”.

Cara also portrayed Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical film Fame.

News of Cara’s death was announced on her official Twitter account on the morning of Saturday 26 November. Her publicist Judith Moose also confirmed the news to Eyewitness News.

A cause of death is not yet known.

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” read the message, shared on social media.

“The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available.”

“Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films,” the message continued. “Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”

Cara was also known for her lead role in the 1976 musical drama Sparkle.

Her performance in Fame resulted in a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress, while her famous Flashdance song also won her two Grammy awards: for Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or A Television Special (shared with the other songwriters) and for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

More to follow...