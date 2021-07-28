Joey Jordison, Slipknot’s founding drummer and co-writer, has died on Monday at the age of 46.

A representative for his family told Rolling Stone that he died peacefully in his sleep; no cause of death has yet been specified.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” a statement from Jordison’s family read.

“To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.”

Jordison was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. He played in a number of metal bands including the Pale Ones, who later became Slipknot. Jordison named the group after one of their song titles.

Jordison featured on the band’s first release, ‘Mate. Kill. Feed. Repeat.’ Then, a few years later in 1999, their self-titled debut album went double-platinum; Jordison’s furious rhythms were considered crucial to the band’s success.

He was also a central part of the group’s songwriting team, along with late bassist Paul Gray. Shawn “Clown” Crahan is now the only remaining original member of the group.

Jordison left Slipknot in 2013 for what he described at the time as “personal reasons”.

Speaking to the audience at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in 2016, Jordison went on to reveal that he was suffering from a neurological disease.

“I got really, really sick with a horrible disease called transverse myelitis, I lost my legs. I couldn’t play anymore. It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. I got myself back up, and I got myself in the gym and I got myself back in f****** therapy, to f****** beat this s***.”

The same year, Jordison formed heavy metal band Scar The Martyr. He drummed with the band until they disbanded in 2016.

Joey Jordison (Getty)

Tributes have started to pour in for Jordison on social media. A fan said: “One Of The Best Metal Drummers To Ever Perform Whether It’s Slipknot or Anything Else”, another added: “Rest in peace Joey Jordison. Seeing another founding members of Slipknot pass away hurts bad. That band means so much to myself and others. Thank you for being apart of my life growing up with your music.”

A third commented: “R.I.P. Joey Jordison. No matter what you think of nü metal, he was an absolute tornado of drummer. Incredibly fast, incredibly precise, totally inventive.”

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.