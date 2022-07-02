Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer’s wife of 13 years Linda dies aged 55

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer’s wife Linda has died aged 55.

The contract administrator, who married founding band member Joey 13 years ago, died on 22 June.

No cause of death has been given.

In her obituary published on Thursday (30 June) in the Boston Herald, Texas native Linda was remembered as “the love of Joey’s life”.

“He once described meeting Linda as ‘the biggest rush you ever had in your life’,” it reads.

“Friends and family have always noted that Joey and Linda were simply ‘inseparable’. Linda loved Joey deeply and his wellbeing and happiness were her top priority.”

In March, Joey announced that he was taking a “temporary leave of absence” from Aerosmith’s Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas, citing family matters as his reason.

(Linda Kramer/Twitter)

“[Joey] has regrettably made the decision to sit out the band’s concerts in 2022 so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times,” the group said in a statement at the time.

“He and the band look forward to his future performances with Aerosmith.”

One day before her death, Linda shared a happy birthday message to her husband on Twitter.

“Happy Birthday to the Love Of My LIFE !!” she wrote. “You are the most amazing man with the biggest heart I know I Love U my sweet boy.”