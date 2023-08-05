The Kinks’ Ray and Dave Davies pay tribute as keyboardist John Gosling dies aged 75

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Gosling, the former keyboardist for The Kinks, has died at the age of 75.

The group announced Gosling’s death in a social media post, with brothers Sir Ray and Dave Davies sharing tributes to their late bandmate.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling,” the band said in a statement. “We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family.”

The Kinks were formed in 1963. Gosling joined in 1970, and stayed until 1978. Before he joined, the band did not have a regular keyboardist, with session musician Nicky Hopkins often featuring on their albums.

During his time in the band, Gosling performed on 10 records, including 1970’s Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One and 1971’s Muswell Hillbillies.

No cause of death was disclosed.

Lead vocalist and Kinks co-founder Ray Davies said: “Condolences to his wife, Theresa, and family. Rest in peace dearest John.”

Dave Davies, the group’s lead guitarist, shared his own tribute to Gosling. “I’m dismayed and deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing,” he wrote. “He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us.

“Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.”

Drummer Mick Avory, said: “Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour… which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God bless him…”

In 1978, Gosling left the band, and was replaced by ex-Pretty Things musician Gordon Edwards. Ian Gibbons then served as the group’s keyboardist from 1979 to 1989, and again from 1994 until the Kinks’ final performance in 1996.

Gosling joined up with former Kinks members Avory, Jim Rodford and John Dalton in 1994 to form the Kast Off Kinks, and played with the band until 2008, when he retired from music.