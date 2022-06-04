Platinum Jubilee concert – live: Rod Stewart covers ‘Sweet Caroline’ at BBC celebration
All the updates from the star-studded ceremony
The Queen’s platinum jubilee will be celebrated with a high-profile concert on Saturday evening (4 June).
Many renowned musicians and bands will perform as part of the Platinum Party at the Palace gig, which is being held by the BBC.
Twenty-two thousand people will attend the event, including 10,000 members of the public who won tickets in the public ballot, which closed on 23 March.
Over 7,500 tickets were designated for key workers, members of the armed forces, volunteers, and charities.
Jessica Ennis-Hill and Tom Daley introduced after a verse from Doc Brown. Little bit wooden, this duo – but maybe we needed a breather...
Rod’s now covering Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’, which was recently voted the official song of the jubilee by Radio 2 listeners.
A reminder, in case you missed it...
Country asked to sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ at street parties for Queen’s Jubilee
Neil Diamond’s 1969 song has become associated with England’s sporting efforts
Real blast from the past as Rod Stewart takes the stage.
Now he’s playing “Shotgun”. Not quite underneath the hot sun, though – starting to get rather dark out.
George Ezra on at the moment. Definitely one of the most-hyped acts before this event started.
Pretty good, wasn’t he? I thought so, at least.
Daniel Craig, Paul McCartney and Michelle Obama pay tribute to the Queen in pre-recorded little videos.
Then Sam Ryder comes out with his Eurovision bop “Space Man”
People generally seem to be digging this section on social media!
After Phantom, we had The Lion King, then Six. Now Technicolour Dream Coat. All in all a rather furious mix of different musical styles and vibes this evening. And we’ve still a long way to go.
From Hamilton to Phantom... we’ve got a full-blown musical theatre medley on our hands.
Musical theatre mavens Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda singing a back-patty little duet now. This is followed by a number from Hamilton.
Hamilton of course not exactly huge on the British monarchy...
