Platinum Jubilee concert – live: Rod Stewart covers ‘Sweet Caroline’ at BBC celebration

All the updates from the star-studded ceremony

Louis Chilton
Saturday 04 June 2022 21:19
Queen pulls out of thanksgiving service after 'discomfort’ at Jubilee celebrations

The Queen’s platinum jubilee will be celebrated with a high-profile concert on Saturday evening (4 June).

Many renowned musicians and bands will perform as part of the Platinum Party at the Palace gig, which is being held by the BBC.

Twenty-two thousand people will attend the event, including 10,000 members of the public who won tickets in the public ballot, which closed on 23 March.

Over 7,500 tickets were designated for key workers, members of the armed forces, volunteers, and charities.

Find all the details on how to watch the concert, as well as full updates from the event, below – and updates from other jubilee events here.

Jessica Ennis-Hill and Tom Daley introduced after a verse from Doc Brown. Little bit wooden, this duo – but maybe we needed a breather...

Louis Chilton4 June 2022 21:19
Rod’s now covering Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’, which was recently voted the official song of the jubilee by Radio 2 listeners.

A reminder, in case you missed it...

Louis Chilton4 June 2022 21:14
Real blast from the past as Rod Stewart takes the stage.

Louis Chilton4 June 2022 21:11
Now he’s playing “Shotgun”. Not quite underneath the hot sun, though – starting to get rather dark out.

(BBC)
Louis Chilton4 June 2022 21:07
George Ezra on at the moment. Definitely one of the most-hyped acts before this event started.

Louis Chilton4 June 2022 21:04
Pretty good, wasn’t he? I thought so, at least.

Sam Ryder

(BBC)
Louis Chilton4 June 2022 21:02
Daniel Craig, Paul McCartney and Michelle Obama pay tribute to the Queen in pre-recorded little videos.

Then Sam Ryder comes out with his Eurovision bop “Space Man”

Louis Chilton4 June 2022 20:58
People generally seem to be digging this section on social media!

After Phantom, we had The Lion King, then Six. Now Technicolour Dream Coat. All in all a rather furious mix of different musical styles and vibes this evening. And we’ve still a long way to go.

Louis Chilton4 June 2022 20:55
From Hamilton to Phantom... we’ve got a full-blown musical theatre medley on our hands.

Louis Chilton4 June 2022 20:48
Musical theatre mavens Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda singing a back-patty little duet now. This is followed by a number from Hamilton.

Hamilton of course not exactly huge on the British monarchy...

Louis Chilton4 June 2022 20:44

