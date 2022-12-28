Kendrick Lamar on why his social media is mostly ‘completely off’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kendrick Lamar has revealed why he’s not active on social media.

The 35-year-old rapper, currently on his Morale & the Big Steppers tour, has a reason why his social media is mostly “completely off”.

“My social media, most of the time, is completely off,” Lamar told New York Times. “Because I know, like ... I can easily smell my own s***.

“I know... Like, I’m not one of those dudes that be like, Oh, yeah, I know how good I am, but I also know the reason why I’m so good is because God’s blessed me with the talent to execute on the talent, and the moment that you start getting lost in your ego, that’s when you start going down.”

Earlier this year, Lamar closed Glastonbury Festival with a powerful headline set that saw him chant “Godspeed for women’s rights” before dramatically exiting the Pyramid Stage.

The words “You Saviour I Am Not” blazed on the screens behind him as he performed with fake blood pouring down his face and white shirt.

In May, the “DAMN” rapper released his new chart-topping album Mr Morale and the Big Steppers.

The Independent’s Ben Bryant gave the performance a five-star review, writing: “Mr Morale & The Big Steppers is a sheaf of songs delving into conflict and reconciliation.

“It is anchored in Lamar’s own life, right down to a cover that features the first confirmation of the birth of his second child, Enoch. He has earned this moment of reflection.”