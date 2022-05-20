How to get Kendrick Lamar tickets for the Big Steppers Tour 2022 this morning

Kendrick Lamar tickets for the Big Stepper Tour 2022 are available to buy now from Ticketmaster, SeeTickets and LiveNation

Just after the release of his newest album, Kendrick Lamar has officially announced the dates of his brand new tour - and he’s taking it worldwide.

The Big Steppers Tour will be Lamar’s first since his 2018 tour for album The DAMN. The rapper posted the poster for it to his official Twitter page on Friday last week (13 May).

The tour will showcase the best of Lamar’s new album, Mr Morale and The Big Steppers, which featured the likes of Florence Welch, Summer Walker and Beth Gibbons.

Highlights from the 73-minute album include Crown, Die Hard, Father Time and We Cry Together, as the rapper reflects on his own life as a musician and as a father.

The Independent’s review awarded the album five stars, dubbing it more “introspective” and “tender” than any of his previous. You can read the full review here.

Where to buy Kendrick Lamar tickets in the UK

UK tickets can be purchased via Live Nation. UK ticket purchasers can get tickets before the general onsale by signing up to My Live Nation. This entitles you to the pre-sale on Thursday 19 May at 10am.

General onsale will begin this Friday 20 May at 6pm.

Where to buy Kendrick Lamar tickets in the US

Presale tickets for those in the US will open on Ticketmaster on Thursday 19 May at 10am CDT.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale this Friday 20 May at 12pm. There are also options available for VIP packages and platinum tickets.

Prices are yet to be announced, but Ticketmaster states that ticket prices can fluctuate at any time based on demand.

Who will be supporting him?

Lamar’s tour will be supported by US rapper Baby Keem, who will feature on every stop of the tour, and Tanna Leone, who will perform at selected venues.

The tour is sponsored by Cash App, Amazon Music and Rotation.

What are Kendrick Lamar’s Big Steppers Tour dates?

The North American leg of the tour will open in Oklahoma City on 19 July 2022, with 37 dates in total, including venues in Brooklyn, Oakland, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The tour will then run for 24 dates in Europe, including Berlin, London, and at Glastonbury Festival, before finishing with five dates across Australia and New Zealand. The final show will be held in Auckland, New Zealand, on 16 December.

6 June: Milano Summer Festival, Italy

26 June: Glastonbury Festival

7 October: Amsterdam, Netherlands

10 October: Prague, Czech Republic

11 October: Berlin, Germany

13 October: Amsterdam, Netherlands

13 October: Hamburg Germany

15 October: Copenhagen, Denmark

17 October: Stockholm, Sweden

19 October: Oslo, Norway

21 October: Paris, France

24 October: Stuttgart, Switzerland

25 October: Zurich, Switzerland

26 October: Laussane, Switzerland

28 October: Antwerp, Belgium

30 October: Cologne, Germany

31 October: Frankfurt, Germany

2 November: Glasgow, Scotland OVO Hydro

3 November: Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

4 November: Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena

5 November: Birmingham, UKUtilita Arena

7 November: London, UK The 02

8 November: London, UK The 02

13 November: Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

16 November: Manchester, UK AO Arena

Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.co.uk and livenation.co.uk.