KSI has revealed he lost a staggering amount of money due to the Bitcoin crash.

The YouTube star and rapper admitted to the loss during an interview with Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing on the podcast Private Parts.

“I heard you put a lot of money into Bitcoin?” Laing asked, in reference to the cryptocurrency created in 2009 by a mysterious figure using the alias Satoshi Nakamoto.

KSI – real name Olajide Olatunji – told Laing: “I put £2m into Bitcoin.”

He continued: “Well, I say Bitcoin. I put [in] £2m last year – November, December – but this was into cryptocurrencies. I made £7m and now I’ve lost it all. It’s mental.

“It’s been a full journey, but I had to experience it. I fully understand it now. I put money in things where I essentially leveraged myself and I kinda over leveraged myself to a point where I lost money because of it.”

He said he “got liquidated because of the Bitcoin crash”, adding: “There’s no point crying over spilt milk.”

KSI disagreed that investing in cryptocurrencies is “gambling”, stating: “Bitcoin is here to stay; it is the future. It’s just no one want to accept it. I’ve lost £7m and i’m still fully crypto.”

Alex Mytton, also appearing on the podcast, told KSI he should “release another EP” to make the money back.

KSI made the Bitcoin revelation on a podcast with ‘Made In Chelsea’ star Jamie Laing (Getty Images)

KSI, who released new album All Over the Place on Friday (16 July), is an internet personality known for his commentary videos while playing Fifa video games. His channels have a combined 36m subscribers.

He started his music career in 2015 with the top 30 single “Lamborghini”.

Alongside vlogging and music, KSI is well known for his boxing career and, at one time, fought against fellow YouTuber Logan Paul, whom he beat.