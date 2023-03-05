Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lana Del Rey has called out Glastonbury Festival after feeling disappointed with its line-up announcement.

On Friday (3 March), Emily Eavis announced the first wave of 2023 performers, revealing that Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses will complete this year’s Pyramid Stage headliners alongside Elton John.

She caveated the announcement by addressing “pipeline” problems related to the all-male headlining line-up, and said that Lizzo will also receive headline billing as she will open for Guns N’ Roses.

All the other acts to have been announced are listed alphabetically on the poster, with no announcement made about who will headline the Other Stage, which is considered the second biggest after the Pyramid.

Lana Del Rey was one such musician featured on the poster – however, the singer is not happy that the line-up news didn’t announce that she would be playing top billing on the Other Stage.

Writing underneath the official Glastonbury post on Instagram, the singer said: “Thanks for announcing that I was headlining the other stage. Thumbs up.”

A Twitter page dedicated to sharing the singer’s private Instagram posts also revealed that she seemingly threatened to pull out of this year’s festival.

“Well, I’m actually headlining the 2nd stage,” she wrote after sharing the poster, adding: “But since there was no consideration for announcing that we’ll see.”

Lana Del Rey seemingly threatens to pull out of Glastonbury 2023 (Twitter)

Responding to the line-up, The Independent’s Culture & Lifestyle News Editor Roisin O’Connor said that Glastonbury’s all-male headliners speak volumes about the crisis gracing the UK music industry.

Eavis said that Guns N’ Roses replaced a female singer who “changed her touring plans”.

While Eavis didn’t name names, it’s strongly suspected she was alluding to Taylor Swift, who was originally set to perform in 2020 when the festival was cancelled due to Covid.

Find the current Glastonbury 2023 line-up here.

The Independent has contacted Lana Del Rey for comment.