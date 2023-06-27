Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring ‘for the foreseeable future’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Capaldi has announced that he’ll be taking a break from touring, effective immediately, after cutting his Glastonbury set short.

The Scottish singer-songwriter performed on the festival’s Pyramid Stage on Saturday afternoon (24 June).

During his set, he told the crowd that he was starting to lose his voice and was seen experiencing a series of tics as a result of Tourette’s syndrome.

Capaldi, 26, was seen struggling to sing his No 1 hit “Someone You Loved”, but was supported by the crowd who sang most of the song along with him. He’d previously cancelled engagements three weeks ahead of the festival to prepare for the performance.

On Tuesday (27 June), Capaldi shared a text post announcing his break from live performances, explaining that he was taking a rest to focus on getting his mental and physical health in order.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out,” he wrote.

“But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Capaldi was diagnosed with Tourette’s, a neurological condition that causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements, in 2022. His Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now, released in April, explored his diagnosis and the changes in his life since finding out he had the condition.

Capaldi’s statement continued: “I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve,” he added.

“Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

Lewis Capaldi (Getty Images)

During his Pyramid Stage set, the “Before You Go” vocalist hinted that a break from touring would be in the near future, as his tics worsened mid-performance.

In his review of the set for The Independent, Mark Beaumont pointed out the emotional moment when the audience joined in for a rousing rendition of “Someone You Loved”.

According to him, the crowd’s support created “one of the most moving moments in recent Glastonbury memory”. You can read the review in full here.