Lisa Marie Presley died from a small bowel obstruction linked to weight loss surgery she had years before, according to a California coroner.

Presley, the only daughter of music legend Elvis Presley, died at the age of 54 on 12 January hours after being hospitalised with an apparent cardiac arrest in Los Angeles.

A report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner on Thursday concluded that Presley had died of natural causes caused by the small bowel obstruction.

The autopsy report states that the complication experienced by Presley is a common complication from bariatric surgery, which is done for weight loss, according to The Associated Press.

It stated that Presley fell ill after complaining of stomach pain earlier in the day, and was eventually rushed to hospital in the city by paramedics.

Presley was buried on 22 January at her father’s famed Graceland home, where she lived as a child, and which is now a museum and shrine to the musician.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement after her death.

“They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”