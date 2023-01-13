Lisa Marie Presley death – latest: John Travolta, Tom Hanks and mum Priscilla pay tribute
Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s only child died at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a medical emergency at home, the family said
Singer Lisa Marie Presley dies at the age of 54
Tributes are pouring in after Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died at the age of 54.
The musician died at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a medical emergency at home, just two days after she attended the Golden Globes.
In a statement, the Presley family said: “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.
“They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”
Following in the footsteps of her father, Presley pursued a career in the music industry.
She released three albums: “To Whom It May Concern” (2003), “Now What” (2005), and “Storm & Grace” (2012).
In 2018, her new record “Where No One Stands Alone” featured 14 original performances recorded by Elvis including a reimagined duet, in which she sang alongside her father – who died at the age of 42 in 1977.
La Toya Jackson pays tribute
The sister of Michael Jackson, who Presley was married to for two years in the Nineties, has paid tribute.
Lisa Marie Presley wrote an essay about grieving for her son last summer
To mark America’s National Grief Awareness Day last August, Presley wrote a piece about the low points she has experienced in the aftermath of her son Benjamin Keough’s suicide.
She said her life was “detonated and destroyed” by Keough’s death, urging people to join support groups, writing: “Nothing, absolutely NOTHING takes away the pain, but finding support can sometimes help you feel a little bit less alone.”
She added: “It’s a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least... But I keep going for my girls.”
Lisa Marie Presley says she feels ‘judged and blamed’ for her son Benjamin’s death
‘It’s a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging,’ she wrote
Austin Butler’s tribute to Lisa Marie goes viral
A video of Austin Butler’s Golden Globes tribute to Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley and former wife Priscilla Presley has gone viral.
Butler portrayed the King of Rock in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis.
Peony Hirwani has more:
Austin Butler’s tribute to Lisa Marie and Priscilla at the Golden Globes goes viral
‘Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever’
Anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to Covid vaccines
Far-right conspiracy theorists have tried to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death with Covid vaccines spurring outrage on social media.
Journalist Teddy Wilson highlighted a number of Telegram accounts attributing her death to taking the vaccine.
Several users have called out the efforts to link her death to vaccines.
Pink's emotional tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Singer Pink has written an emotional post on Instagram offering her tribute to Lisa Marie Presley who died on Thursday.
“Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind,” she wrote.
John Travolta, Questlove and Diane Warren lead tributes
Tributes are pouring in for Lisa Marie Presley after her death was announced late on Thursday (12 January).
The only daughter of the late rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie died aged 54 after being hospitalised, her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement.
Peony Hirwani has more:
John Travolta leads tributes to Elvis’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley
‘May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now’
Austin Butler pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla at 2023 Golden Globes
At the Golden Globe awards held earlier this week actor Austin Butler paid tributes to Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley.
The actor won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic.
Watch:
Lisa Marie Presley at event comemorating Elvis on his birthday on Sunday
Days prior to her death, Lisa Marie Presley was seen attending an event in Los Angeles comemorating her father Elvis’ birthday.
On Sunday, she was seen with actor Austin Butler and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann in Los Angeles.
Tributes pour in for Lisa Marie Presley
Tributes have poured in after the death of Lisa Marie Presley.Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson said: “It’s hard to take when someone so young and full of life passes on,” he said.
“I feel so bad about Lisa Marie and I wish the best for her children and her family. Love & Mercy, Brian.”
Actor John Travolta wrote on Instagram: “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry.
“I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”
Only child of Elvis Presley dead aged 54 after hospitalisation
Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54 after being hospitalised on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement.
“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the statement reads.
“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”Presley was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.
Tom Murray reports:
Lisa Marie Presley dies aged 54 hours after being taken to hospital
‘She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,’ mother Priscilla says in statement
