Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines

Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.

Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.

On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”

However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”

Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s death to vaccines.

“Anyone attributing Lisa Marie Presley dying to the Covidvaccine is a f***ing moron,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “Today, I overheard a guy I know say ‘I heard Lisa Marie Presley had a heart attack caused by the covid vaccine.’ I wanted to say ‘Ok, you’ve long been a moron. So, when you die, should they write ‘Dumb F***ery’ as the cause of death on your death certificate?”

One person wrote: “Lisa Marie Presley has struggled with addiction for most of her life, which has not been helped by Scientology’s evil pseudoscience, and jerks on Twitter have already started to blame her cardiac arrest on the vaccine. God, I hate these people.”

Another fan condemned the “anti-vaxx ghouls” speculating over the cause of Presley’s death.

In 2019, Presley wrote a foreword for the book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain where she spoke about her own struggle with addiction.

“I’m not perfect. My father wasn’t perfect, no one’s perfect. It’s what you do with it after you learn and then you try to help others with it,” she wrote.

“I had never openly spoken in public about my own addiction to opioids and painkillers,” she wrote. “I wasn’t sure that I was ready to share on such a personal topic.”

Presley said she became addicted when she was given a short-term prescription during her recovery from the birth of her twin daughters, Vivienne and Finley, in 2008.

She’s faced a “difficult path” with her recovery but said, “It is time for us to say goodbye to shame about addiction.”

“Across America and the world, people are dying in mind-boggling numbers because of opioid and other drug overdoses,” Presley wrote in the book. “Many more people are suffering silently, addicted to opioids and other substances. I am writing this in the hope that I can play a small part in focusing attention on this terrible crisis.”

After her death, many friends, fans, and colleagues paid tribute to Presley.

John Travolta was among the first to react to the news, writing on Instagram: “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry.

“I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”