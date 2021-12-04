Little Mix say they ‘cried all day’ ahead of tough Graham Norton Show performance

Little Mix were visibly emotional after their final televised performance together for a long while on The Graham Norton Show.

The band announced they were taking a hiatus from performing and making music just before they recorded their appearance on the BBC chat show on Thursday (2 December).

The trio shared the news on social media with a short statement, writing that they would begin the break in 2022, shortly after their next tour ends.

“We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,” they said.

Their decision comes after Jesy Nelson quit the band earlier this year.

Following their performance on Norton’s series, the episode of which was broadcast on Friday (3 December), band member Jade Thirlwall revealed it had been tough to keep it together during the performance, telling the host: “We have literally cried all day, haven’t we?’

Discussing their decision to take a break at their “peak”, Thirlwall added: ‘Even now in the Whatsapp group, we’re like, ‘Sure you wanna do it hun?’”

“Obviously we love each other to pieces and we’re family,” Thirlwall added, stating: “It seems liek the right time.”

Little Mix consoled each other after emotional ‘Graham Norton Show’ performance (BBC iPlayer)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock predicted that they’re “not gonna be able to get through” their final performance together on their current tour.