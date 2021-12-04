Little Mix say they ‘cried all day’ ahead of tough Graham Norton Show performance
‘We have literally cried all day, haven’t we,’ Jade Thirlwall said
Little Mix were visibly emotional after their final televised performance together for a long while on The Graham Norton Show.
The band announced they were taking a hiatus from performing and making music just before they recorded their appearance on the BBC chat show on Thursday (2 December).
The trio shared the news on social media with a short statement, writing that they would begin the break in 2022, shortly after their next tour ends.
“We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,” they said.
Their decision comes after Jesy Nelson quit the band earlier this year.
Following their performance on Norton’s series, the episode of which was broadcast on Friday (3 December), band member Jade Thirlwall revealed it had been tough to keep it together during the performance, telling the host: “We have literally cried all day, haven’t we?’
Discussing their decision to take a break at their “peak”, Thirlwall added: ‘Even now in the Whatsapp group, we’re like, ‘Sure you wanna do it hun?’”
“Obviously we love each other to pieces and we’re family,” Thirlwall added, stating: “It seems liek the right time.”
Leigh-Anne Pinnock predicted that they’re “not gonna be able to get through” their final performance together on their current tour.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies