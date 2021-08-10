Lizzo has announced that she will be collaborating with Cardi B on her first music release in two years.

The “Juice” singer is set to release her new single “Rumors” on Friday (13 August).

On Monday (9 August), Lizzo revealed that “WAP” rapper Cardi would be making an appearance on the track.

In a video shared to her Instagram, Lizzo was seen on FaceTime, calling an unknown person saved as “‘RUMORS’ Feat….”.

Cardi then picked up the call while lying in bed, with Lizzo joking: “That’s what’s featuring y’all, period. It’s Harry Styles.”

A dazed Cardi replied: “What the f*** is going on? Why are you calling me so early, it’s nine o’clock in the morning.

“GRAND RISING MUTHAF***ASSSSS….” Lizzo captioned the video, adding: “GUESS WHOS HOPPIN ON ‘RUMORS’ W/ ME?!?”

The track is Lizzo’s first release since bringing out her last album, Cuz I Love You, in 2019. It was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammys and won the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

The singer appeared to give fans a sneak peak of “Rumors” during a recent TikTok video, in which she showed Instagram DMs from actor Chris Evans joking about being the father of her imaginary child.