Lizzo lawsuit – latest: Former staff support dancers accusing star of sexual harassment and fat-shaming
Plaintiff Arianna Davis alleges the Grammy winner made a ‘thinly-veiled’ comment about her weight and pressured her to touch nude performers at a strip club
Lizzo’s former employees are speaking out in support of three backup dancers who accused the singer of sexual harassment and body shaming in a new lawsuit.
The Grammy winner’s former creative director Quinn Wilson is among three of Lizzo’s ex-colleagues who have praised the plaintiffs for their courage “bringing [the allegations] to light”.
Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison said she declined to direct Lizzo’s 2022 documentary after she was “disrespected” by the “About Damn Time” hitmaker.
According to the legal filing, Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) allegedly pressured one of her dancers, Arianna Davis, into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam strip club.
It is also alleged that the Grammy winner set up a humiliating 12-hour re-audition for her dancers, and fostered a hostile work environment.
Other allegations against the 35-year-old star, her dance captain Shirlene Quigley, and Lizzo’s production company Big Grrrl Big Touring include assault, racial and religious harassment, fat-shaming, disability discrimination, and false imprisonment.
Representatives for Lizzo and Quigley didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from The Independent.
What is alleged to have happened in Amsterdam?
One part of the lawsuit has got a lot of people talking. At an Amsterdam strip club, Lizzo allegedly “hounded” her employees to interact with nude imployees;.
The suit alleges that the singer “began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.
“Lizzo then turned her attention to [plaintiff] Ms Davis and began pressuring M. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women.”
Davis eventually acquiesced after facing peer pressure from Lizzo, the suit says, causing the rest of the group to burst into laughter.
“Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” the suit says.
Lizzo dancers explain decision to file lawsuit in first interview
Dancer discussed alleged incident in Amsterdam nightclub
The Independent's LA correspondent discusses Lizzo accusations on Woman's Hour
Accusers share first interview
Two of the plaintiffs involved in the lawsuit have given their first interviews since the filing was announced yesterday.
Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams began dancing for Lizzo after competing on her Amazon Prime Video reality show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, in 2021.
“If there’s anything that I can do in my power to ensure that dancers or singers or whoever decides to work with her don’t have to go through that same experience, I’m going to do that,” Williams told CBS.
Did Beyoncé change lyrics on her tour to omit singer’s name amid sexual harassment claims?
Beyoncé fans have speculated that she left Lizzo’s name out of a live performance due to recent allegations made against the singer.
The pop star, 41, regularly performs “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” as part of her set for the ongoing worldwide Renaissance tour.
There is a segment in the song’s lyrics in which Beyoncé lists off a number of Black female artists, including Lizzo, Lauryn Hill, Betty Davis, and her sister Solange Knowles.
During her performance in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday night (1 August), the singer altered the lyrics, appearing to leave out Lizzo’s name on purpose.
Did Beyoncé amend her lyrics to omit Lizzo’s name amid sexual harassment claims?
Some fans believe the altered lyrics were a reference to recent criticism from Erykah Badu
Lizzo, the poster girl for body positivity, whose empowering image is now under threat
The “Good as Hell” singer has crafted a globally successful brand of body positivity and self-love, backed up by a litany of empowerment anthems. But as the star faces shocking allegations in a new lawsuit, my colleague Kate Ng digs into how she got here.
Lizzo was a beacon of body positivity. Now her empowering image is under threat
Fans ask Lizzo to respond to allegations in new lawsuit
Lizzo’s fans are calling on the singer to respond to the allegations of sexual harassment and fat-shaming as outlined in a lawsuit filed by three of her former troupe members.
Social media users are asking the Grammy winner to address the accusations in the comments section of her latest post, shared yesterday.
“Please address the sexual harassment lawsuit,” one comment read, while another person said: “In order to know exactly what happened we should wait for an statement from both sides to confirm whether or not the allegations are true.”
Lizzo’s ex-employees praise accusers for their ‘courage to bring this to light'
Since reports of the lawsuit began to emerge, several of Lizzo’s previous collaborators have spoken out in support of the accusers.
Courtney Hollinquest, a dancer who used to be a part of Lizzo’s dance troupe, shared an NBC News article about the lawsuit before stating that she had had a similar experience.
“For clarification, I’m not a part of the lawsuit – but this was very much my experience in my time there,” Hollinquest wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light.”
Lizzo’s former creative director Quinn Wilson said she “grieves part of my own experience” working with the Grammy winner, asking space “to understand my feelings”.
ICYMI: Lizzo sued over alleged sexual harassment and hostile work environment by former dancers
If you’re just joining us now, Lizzo’s former troupe members have filed a lawsuit against the “Rumors” single, claiming she sexually harassed them and created a toxic working environment.
The plaintiffs’ accusations have come as a shock to the singer’s fans, as Lizzo is known for promoting body positivity and supporting women’s rights.
Lizzo accused of fat-shaming and sexual harassment in lawsuit from former dancers
US singer is known for promoting body positivity and standing up for women’s rights
Lizzo’s past lyrics raise eyebrows after singer’s sued by former dancers
Lyrics from a famous Lizzo song are raising eyebrows in the wake of the lawsuit filed against the singer.
The singer is being sued by her former dancers for alleged sexual harassment and for allegedly establishing a hostile work environment, with the lawsuit claiming that Lizzo “hounded” one of the plaintiffs into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam strip club.
Since the lawsuit was reported, lyrics from Lizzo’s Cardi B collaboration “Rumors”, released in 2021, are circulating social media.
The lyrics read: “Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah / NDA, no loose lips / Now them hoes tryna sue me / B****, I don’t give two s***s / All the rumors are true, yeah.”
Lizzo’s past lyrics raise eyebrows after singer’s sued by former dancers
Singer’s 2021 track sounds different in the wake of allegations against her
Dancer suing Lizzo suggested in 2021 she felt pressured to pose nude in Big Grrrls reality show
An episode of Lizzo’s reality series from 2021 shows the singer encouraging dancers to pose nude as part of a challenge on the talent show to become one of her dancers.
The series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which is available on Prime Video, shows one contestant in particular who is visibly uncomfortable with a naked photo shoot challenge – Arianna Davis. Davis is now one of three dancers suing Lizzo for alleged sexual harassment.
Dancer suing Lizzo said she felt pressured to pose nude on singer’s 2021 reality show
Arianna Davis was worried refusing to strip might ‘hinder chances‘ of being hired by singer