Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison has criticised “narcissistic bully” Lizzo as the singer’s reputation continues to be thrown into question.

The documentarian was set to make a film with Lizzo in 2019, but walked away after shadowing the singer for two weeks.

In support of Lizzo’s three former dancers who are suing her for alleged sexual harassment and for fostering a hostile work environment, Allison claimed the singer was so “arrogant, unkind and cruel” that she quit the project.

Writing on her social media channels, Allison told her followers: “I usually do not comment on anything pop culture related. But, in 2019, I traveled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks.

“I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, unkind, and cruel she is. I was not protected and thrown into a s***y situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you f***ing can, and I’m grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gaslit and deeply hurt, but I’ve healed.”

She continued: “Reading these reports make me realise how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers.”

In reference to Lizzo’s reputation as being an advocate for self-love, Allison said she is a “narcissistic bully” who has “built her brand off lies”. She also claimed she has heard multiple reports from others who allegedly had similar experiences, accusing Lizzo of creating “an extremely toxic and hostile working environment”.

Doug Pray eventually directed the documentary, which was titled Love, Lizzo, and was released on HBO Max in November 2022.

“Notice how the film ended up being directed by a cis white man,” Allison wrote after accuding Lizzo of “undermining the work, labour and authority of other Black and Brown women”.

She added: “I was excited to support and protect a Black woman through the documentary process, but quickly learned her image and ‘message’ was a curated facade.”

Sophia Nahli Allison has branded Lizzo ‘a narcissistic bully’ (Twitter)

Allison’s A Love for Latasha was nominated for Best Documentary Short at the Oscars in 2019.

The 44-page suit against Lizzo, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by The Independent on Tuesday (1 August), alleges that Lizzo and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring are responsible for assault, racial and religious harassment, fat-shaming, disability discrimination, and false imprisonment.

“Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” the complaint reads.

Lyrics of one of Lizzo’s famous songs are now raising eyebrows in the wake of the allegations against the singer.