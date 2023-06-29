Madonna latest news: Celebrities send well-wishes after singer rushed to ICU with bacterial infection
‘Vogue’ singer is expected to make a ‘full recovery’ but has postponed her forthcoming Celebration Tour
Madonna has been flooded with support from her famous supporters and fans, following the news that the singer spent several days in intensive care.
The “Express Yourself” singer, 64, developed a “serious” bacterial infection over the weekend, which led to a “several-day stay in the ICU”, her tour manager Guy Oseary announced on Wednesday (28 June).
While Madonna is expected to make a “full recovery”, she has had to “pause all commitments”, including delaying the start of her forthcoming tour.
The Queen of Pop was due to begin The Celebration Tour, a greatest hits show, in Canada on 15 July. A new start date is yet to be announced.
Rita Wilson and Michelle Visage were among the stars wishing Madonna well, with RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Visage telling Oseary to “take good care of our Queen”.
The Celebration Tour will feature music from Madonna’s catalogue across four decades, and was scheduled to arrive in the UK in October and December.
Billed as a "one-of-a-kind experience", the tour is also set to feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates.
The Weeknd sends ‘prayers’ to Madonna after she’s admitted to hospital
The Weeknd is one of the many celebrities to offer support to Madonna following news that she was recently admitted to intensive care.
The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, reposted the statement from Madonna’s tour manager Guy Oseary to his Instagram story.
“Sending our prayers [heart emoji, prayer-hand emoji] @madonna,” he wrote.
Kathy Griffin says trolling of Madonna stems from ‘ageism and misogyny'
Kathy Griffin has spoken out in defence of Madonna following speculation about her health.
After the singer postponed her forthcoming tour after being admitted to hospital, Griffin shared a video to TikTok about the Queen of Pop.
“I don’t know what’s going on with Madonna,” said the comedian. “I don’t know, but I love her and want to defend her.
“I don’t like how people are already piling on and making fun of her being obviously quite ill, or collapsed. She’ll be fine, we don’t know anything yet. But I’m going to be honest, I think a lot of it is ageism and misogyny.”
She continued: “Sorry, but as a 62-year old chick, I deal with it all the time, and she’s frickin’ Madonna!”
Referencing trolls who have criticised Madonna’s appearance in recent years, Griffin continued: “So I don’t care about her fillers, they’re going to go away if she feels like it or not.
“I care about her health, and I’m glad she can go back on this tour, and the tour is the greatest hits and she should be great.”
Madonna celebrates ‘the calm before the storm’ in last Instagram post before medical incident
One week ago, Madonna shared a series of photos to Instagram from rehearsals for The Celebration Tour.
“The Calm Before The Storm……….,” she captioned the post.
Madonna had been due to kick off the tour in Vancouver on 15 June. However, the concert series has now been postponed, with new dates to be announced.
Madonna ‘rehearsing for 12 hours a day’ before being admitted to hospital, report claims
Madonna was “strenuously rehearsing” for her forthcoming tour in the lead up to her health incident, a report has claimed.
An insider told Page Six that the singer was allegedly rehearsing 12-hour days for The Celebration Tour, her greatest hits tour across the world, when she was admitted to hospital over the weekend.
They told the publication: “She had been putting in 12-hour days. She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work.”
Madonna, 64, has now had to postpone the tour, which was due to begin in Vancouver, Canada on 15 July.
Rosie O’Donnell appears to confirm Madonna is ‘feeling good’ after being admitted to hospital
Rosie O’Donnell has seemingly updated fans on Madonna’s condition after she was admitted to intensive care following a “serious” bacterial infection.
On Thursday (29 June) morning, the comedian posted a picture of herself and Madonna to Instagram.
“She’s feeling good,” O’Donnell captioned the post, along with a thumbs up emoji.
Fans interpreted the post as an update on Madonna’s health, with one writing: “Thank you Rosie!!! At least someone keeps us updated!”
“Bless you for this update. We’ve all been worried. You’re a true friend to our Madge,” another commented.
Isla Fisher and Rita Wilson send Madonna well wishes following medical incident
Madonna’s famous fans have been quick to wish the singer well following news that she has been admitted to hospital.
The news was shared on Instagram by her tour manager Guy Oseary, with Rita Wilson commenting: “Sending Madonna my prayers for a speedy recovery.”
“Omg sending her love and healing light!” wrote Frankie Grande.
Gwendoline Christie commented: “So much love Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.”
“Sending her so much love from us,” added Isla Fisher.
Madonna world tour postponed after pop star admitted to intensive care
Madonna has postponed her forthcoming greatest hits tour after being rushed to intensive care.
The “Material Girl” singer was admitted to hospital over the weekend after contracting a “serious” bacterial infection, her tour manager announced on Wednesday (28 June).
Madonna, 64, is now out of intensive care after a “several-day stay” and is expected to make a “full recovery”.
However, she is still under medical care and has therefore had to “pause all commitments”, including The Celebration Tour due to begin in July.
Inga Parkel reports:
