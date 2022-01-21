Meat Loaf news – latest: Tributes paid as ‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer and ‘Rocky Horror Show’ star dies
Tribute posted to musician’s Facebook page urged fans ‘don’t ever stop rocking!’
Tributes are pouring in after Meat Loaf, famous singer of hits including “I’d Do Anything for Love”, died aged 74.
A post on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours...
“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”
“RIP, Meat Loaf. Thanks for being one of the reasons I fell in love with Rocky Horror Picture Show in the first place,” tweeted writer and historian Heather Wixson.
“Very sad news that Meatloaf has died. ‘I’d do anything for love’ was a massive hit in 1993, reached Number one in 28 countries and was a firm favourite in our house,” broadcaster Kay Burley wrote.
One fan tweeted: “When my auntie asked me to go watch Meatloaf with her in the Nineties I wasn’t too sure I would enjoy it. However I shouldn’t have worried; what an amazing performer and voice. Saying that I don’t know who made me more deaf, my Auntie screaming or Meatloaf!”
Follow the liveblog below:
Piers Morgan pays tribute to Meat Loaf
“RIP Meat Loaf,” Piers Morgan wrote from his Instagram page.
“One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.”
Here’s the full story on the news of Meat Loaf’s death
Legendary singer Meat Loaf has died
Singer and actor died with his wife Deborah by his side
Meat Loaf, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, sold millions of albums worldwide, with the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy among his most popular musical offerings.
Hit single “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” reached number one in 28 countries and earned him a Grammy award.
The rocker also played the role of Eddie in the 1975 musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and in 2016 was honoured with the Hero Award at the annual Q Awards music ceremony, which he dedicated to everyday heroes and called on people to “bring love back into this world”.
His career spanned more than just music, with the musician also featured in a string of films including 1999’s Fight Club and 1992’s Wayne’s World.
Bat Out Of Hell was also adapted as a stage musical, which was written by long-time collaborator Jim Steinman and featured some of the musician’s best-loved hits.
Meat Loaf had spoken openly about health issues that had plagued him, notably asthma, which caused him to collapse on stage during a concert in Pittsburgh in 2011, and in 2003 he collapsed at Wembley Arena in London and was admitted to hospital.
Reporting by Press Association
Fans pay tribute to Meat Loaf after news of his death
Sad news this morning, as a post from the official Facebook page of singer Meat Loaf announces he has died aged 70.
You’ll be able to follow us here as we share tributes, memories and stories of the much-loved artist.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies