Tributes are pouring in after Meat Loaf, famous singer of hits including “I’d Do Anything for Love”, died aged 74.

A post on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours...

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

“RIP, Meat Loaf. Thanks for being one of the reasons I fell in love with Rocky Horror Picture Show in the first place,” tweeted writer and historian Heather Wixson.

“Very sad news that Meatloaf has died. ‘I’d do anything for love’ was a massive hit in 1993, reached Number one in 28 countries and was a firm favourite in our house,” broadcaster Kay Burley wrote.

One fan tweeted: “When my auntie asked me to go watch Meatloaf with her in the Nineties I wasn’t too sure I would enjoy it. However I shouldn’t have worried; what an amazing performer and voice. Saying that I don’t know who made me more deaf, my Auntie screaming or Meatloaf!”

