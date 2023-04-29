Michael Bublé reacts to Tony Danza’s awkward interview with ‘comment of the century’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Michael Bublé has commented on red-carpet behaviour after a reporter shared footage of an awkward interaction with Tony Danza.

New York City-based journalist Rye Myers posted a TikTok video of his interview with the Who’s the Boss? actor at the opening night of the Broadway show, New York, New York on Thursday (27 April).

After Myers greets Danza, the actor tells Myers to rein in his enthusiasm, before offering critique on his questions.

To accompany the theme of the show they were attending, Myers asked Danza whether he’d consider hot dogs or pizza as a staple New York City food.

“You know what you’ve got to do, buddy? You’ve got to come up with better questions,” Danza replies in the clip, tapping Myers on the neck before exiting the interview.

In his caption for the video, Myers notes that while he understands that people may not be in the mood to answer questions, other stars such as Joel Gray and Lin-Manuel Miranda were gracious with their responses.

“Only Tony Danza replied like this,” Myers wrote.

“To say I was blown away, shocked and embarrassed is an understatement... But, my professionalism showed through!”

In the comments section, many followers have supported the reporter and have commended his candour.

Among those replying was “Home” singer Bublé, who comforted Myers and extended an invite to sample some New York cuisine together.

“I think you’re amazing Ry. I’ll have a pizza with ya,” Bublé wrote, before adding: “Let’s not invite Tony...”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Michael Buble and Tony Danza (Getty)

Myers responded to the singer’s message with gratitude. “Omg Michael, thank you for the kind comment,” he wrote. “Means so much! I’d LOVE to have pizza with you! It would be fun!”

Others also chimed in with appreciation for Bublé’s post, with one fan writing: “This is the comment of the century.”

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Tony Danza for comment.

Celebrities and their varying interactions with reporters often provoke discussion amongst fans.

At the Academy Awards in March, Hugh Grant sparked conversation over his ambivalent reactions to questions from model Ashley Graham on the red carpet.