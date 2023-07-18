Concertgoer responds after she is ‘scolded’ by Miranda Lambert during concert

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Concertgoers have responded after being “scolded” by Miranda Lambert for taking photos during the singer’s show.

Lambert, 39, paused a recent concert at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theatre in Las Vegas to chastise a group of women for taking photos.

The country music star was in the middle of singing her 2016 track “Tin Man” when she abruptly stopped to point out a group of girls near the front of the audience.

“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it’s pissing me off a little bit,” she said. “Sorry, I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music. Shall we start again?”

One of the fans whom Lambert was speaking about has since spoken out about the incident.

“It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place,” Adela Callin told NBC News on Monday (17 July).

“I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our thirties to sixties trying to take a picture.”

Calin, who said they took a selfie for “30 seconds at most”, said she felt “appalled” by Lambert’s behaviour.

“We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down,” she said, explaining that she had asked someone to take a photo of the group of friends because they were unable to take one before.

“We were so excited because I think we had the best seats in the house in the whole theatre,” Calin continued.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Lambert for comment.

(2023 Invision)

Lambert’s reaction to the selfie has divided fans both online and at the concert.

As the “I’ll Be Lovin’ You” proceeded to restart the song there were cheers from the audience. Footage from the clip, however, captured a woman leaving her seat, stating: “Come on. Let’s go. You don’t do that to fans.”

Several other fans commented on the clip in solidarity with the woman’s early exit.

“Yeah I would’ve left, f*** that. They paid to be there. If you don’t want pictures then don’t allow phones. That’s ridiculous!” one responded.