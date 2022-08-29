MTV VMAs 2022 winners: The full list
All the winners from this year’s ceremony in New Jersey, as it happens
This year’s MTV VMAs are taking place tonight (28 August) at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.
Below is a list of winners from the action-packed ceremony, including brand new award for Best Metaverse Performance. This story is being updated live with winner information added as the awards are announced.
The first awards of the night were announced on the event’s pre-show red carpet, with Italian glam rock band Måneskin taking the prize for Best Alternative for “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and, with over 320 million fan votes cast, Blackpink won Best Metaverse Performance.
The official ceremony starts at 8pm (ET).
Follow live updates from the ceremony here.
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Song of the Year
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”
Best New Artist, Presented by Extra Gum
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Seventeen
Måneskin
Push Performance of the Year
September 2021: Griff – “One Night”
October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead”
December 2021: Seventeen – “Rock With You” WINNER
January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”
February 2022: Gayle – “abcdefu”
March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That”
April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”
May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”
June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”
July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”
Best Collaboration
Drake featuring Future and Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
Post Malone and The Weeknd – “One Right Now”
Rosalía featuring The Weeknd – “La Fama”
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”
Best Pop
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor”
Best Hip-Hop
Eminem and Snoop Dogg – “From the D 2 the LBC”
Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait for U”
Kendrick Lamar – “N95”
Latto – “Big Energy”
Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Baby – “Do We Have a Problem?”
Pusha T – “Diet Coke”
Best Rock
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”
Jack White – “Taking Me Back”
Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Shinedown – “Planet Zero”
Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”
Best Alternative
Avril Lavigne featuring Blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”
Imagine Dragons and JID – “Enemy”
Machine Gun Kelly featuring Willow – “Emo Girl”
Måneskin – “I Wanna Be Your Slave” WINNER
Panic! At the Disco – “Viva las Vengeance”
Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”
Willow and Avril Lavigne featuring Travis Barker – “Grow”
Best Latin
Anitta – “Envolver”
Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”
Becky G and Karol G – “Mamiii”
Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”
Farruko – “Pepas”
J Balvin and Skrillex – “In da Getto”
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”
Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
HER – “For Anyone”
Normani featuring Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”
The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”
Best K-Pop
BTS – “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”
Itzy – “Loco”
Lisa – “LALISA”
Seventeen – “Hot”
Stray Kids – “Maniac”
Twice – “The Feels”
Video for Good
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Latto – “P*ssy”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”
Stromae – “Fils de joie”
Best Metaverse Performance
Blackpink the Virtual – PUB WINNER
GBTS – Minecraft
Charli XCX – Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave
Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande – Fortnite
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox
Best Longform Video
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed
Madonna – Madame X
Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) WINNER
Best Cinematography
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”
Camila Cabello ft Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “N95”
Normani ft Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Direction
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Art Direction
Adele – “Oh My God”
Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”
Drake featuring Future and Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Kacey Musgraves – “Simple Times”
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Coldplay and BTS – “My Universe”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”
Best Choreography
BTS – “Permission to Dance”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
FKA twigs featuring The Weeknd – “Tears in the Club”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Normani featuring Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Best Editing
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”
Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”
Rosalía – “Saoko”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”
Global Icon Award
Red Hot Chili Peppers
