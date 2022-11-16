Paramore remove ex-band member from 2013 album cover

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paramore have removed former band member Jeremy Davis from the artwork of their self-titled album.

Released in 2013 and featuring the singles “Now” and “Still Into You”, Paramore featured album art showing Davis, singer Hayley Williams and guitarist Taylor York stood against a black background.

On Tuesday (15 November), Kerrang reported that the picture had been swapped out on streaming for an image of a person with red hair (presumably Williams) wearing a denim jacket emblazoned with the words “grow up”.

It is not known when the album art was changed, but many fans have speculated that it is a move to further distance themselves from Davis.

The bassist left the pop punk band in December 2015, having previously departed then returned in 2005 and 2007 respectively.

Months after his final departure, the musician sued Paramore twice, claiming he wasn’t fairly paid for his contributions to the group. The lawsuit was settled in May 2017.

Paramore now consists of Williams, York and drummer Zac Farro, the younger brother of the band’s former guitarist Josh Farro.

Last month, the band issued a statement after a man allegedly physically and verbally assaulted multiple women at their live show in Salt Lake City.

L-R: Hayley Williams, Jeremy Davis and Taylor York of Paramore in 2014 (Getty)

“We did not realise this was happening, as the incident took place out of view from the stage,” they said.

“PARAMORE DOES NOT CONDONE violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind. It is supremely unwelcome in our community and has no place at our shows.

“To the fans who were hurt by or who witnessed what happened last night, we are so sorry. We hope that you know we will always do anything we can to protect you and make you feel celebrated.”