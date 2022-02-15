‘He’s exposed himself’: Piers Morgan accuses Kanye West of ‘sickening hypocrisy’ as he claims to have booed rapper at Super Bowl
Musician is called out by Morgan for his recent outbursts against ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson
Piers Morgan has written a new column in which he accuses Kanye West of “sickening hypocrisy” over the ongoing dispute with the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
The controversial artist, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, has been criticised in recent weeks for his outbursts on social media towards Kardashian and her boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson.
West was married to reality star Kardashian for six years until their split last year. Since their separation, he has publicly accused her of trying to “kidnap” their daughter, Chicago, and made repeated declarations in which he claims he wants to reconcile.
Kardashian issued a statement last month calling out West’s “constant attacks” on her, calling them “hurtful”.
Morgan has now written a piece for the New York Post in which he criticises West’s behaviour. He also revealed that he had attended the Super Bowl on Sunday 13 February, where he booed West when the rapper was shown on the jumbotron at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.
“I’m proud to admit I was one of [the people booing], because if anyone deserves such an outpouring of public disapproval right now, it’s surely this narcissistic, jumped-up buffoon,” the former Good Morning Britain presenter said.
Morgan said he used to find many of West’s past antics amusing but, in recent years, “Kanye’s become a sneering, snarling, shambolic shock-jock and none of it makes me laugh”.
Morgan cited a number of West’s recent controversies, including his presidential run, defending Bill Cosby, and claiming slavery was “a choice”.
“Now, since their bitterly acrimonious breakup and vicious ongoing divorce battle, we’re seeing the full range of Kanye’s horribly selfish and, frankly, vile character — and it stinks so pungently that a Super Bowl booing should be the least of his punishments,” he said.
The presenter said West’s behaviour was an example of “how not to behave when you’re getting divorced”.
“Kanye West’s undeniably a brilliant musician,” Morgan concluded. “But when it comes to being a good father, a good husband, or just a good human being, he’s exposed himself as the very thing he branded Pete Davidson: a d***head.”
The Independent has contacted Ye’s representatives for comment.
Ye sent a truck filled with roses to Kardashian this Valentine’s Day, amid reports that he has split from actor Julia Fox, whom he had been dating since New Year’s Eve.
Last week, Kardashian was praised for her explanation of why she left West.
“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she said, adding: “I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy – and that feels really good.”
