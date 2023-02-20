Pink hits back at claims she ‘shaded’ Christina Aguilera during interview

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pink has denied claims that she was making a dig at Christina Aguilera in a recent interview regarding the filming of the “Lady Marmalade” music video.

The artists collaborated alongside Mya and Lil’ Kim on the 2001 hit song. However, Pink recently echoed previous sentiments that alleged that the music video was not without its difficulties.

While being interviewed by Buzzfeed, the 43-year-old singer ranked the “Lady Marmalade” video as her least favourite to work on because it “wasn’t very fun”.

“I’m gonna put that right down here at 12,” she began, before explaining her positioning.

“It wasn’t very fun to make; I’m all about fun, and it was a lot of fuss. There were some personalities… Kim and Mya were nice,” she explained, listing everyone in the video except from Aguilera.

“I guess it is iconic, but I remember I kept crying because my skin didn’t like the makeup. It was just… There [were] some annoying things happening that day,” she added.

After the comments were widely shared on social media, Pink denied that she was reigniting any fued with Aguilera on Twitter.

“Y’all are nuts Xtina had sh** to do with who was on that song,” claimed the singer. “If you don’t know by now, I’m not “shading” someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened.

“I’m zero percent interested in your f***ing drama. If you haven’t noticed, I’m a little busy selling...” she added before contiuning on another tweet.

“And by selling I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s***,” she wrote before tweeting: “Also, I kissed xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her ass.”

The two singers have allegedly had issues over the years, with Pink claiming in 2001 that tensions arose over who was singing what vocal parts in the song.

Pink, Lil' Kim, Mya and Christina Aguilera perform 'Lady Marmalade' from 'Moulin Rouge' at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards (Getty Images)

However, in 2017 Pink said that the pair had settled their differences when they appeared on an episode of The Voice together.

“She’s so talented, and, deep down, I’ve had bad days too. She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years. We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It’s that simple. I feel so good about that.”

Earlier this week Pink recalled being told that her career would be over if she had children.

The singer appeared for an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe alongside the release of her new album, TRUSTFALL on Friday (17 February).

During the conversation, she reflected on the conversations she’s had with people in her industry and confessed that at the start of her career, some of her peers encouraged her not to start a family.

“Everyone told me, ‘If you have children right now, your career’s over,’” she said in the interview, via People.

The artist shares her now 11-year-old daughter, Willow, and six-year-old son, Jameson, with husband Carey Hart.