The gravesite of the late rapper Pop Smoke has been vandalised, according to reports.

Photos published by TMZ show damage to the artist’s crypt at New York’s Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, died on 19 February last year at the age of 20, after being shot during a home-invasion robbery.

TMZ reports that the gravesite was damaged by vandals who smashed a marble plaque in the crypt, and seemingly attempted to drag something out.

Law enforcement sources later told the outlet that the NYPD responded to a call from the cemetery around 2pm local time, after an employee discovered the damaged crypt.

According to the police department, the damage occurred between 2.30pm on Friday and 2pm on Saturday.

It was also disclosed that there were no cameras in the area.

The total damage caused by the vandals amounts to roughly $500 (£361).

There are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, though police are reported to be investigating.

Pop Smoke was credited with helping bridge the gap between UK drill and New York hip-hop, and was known for his 2019 single “Welcome to the Party”, which was remixed by Skepta and Nicki Minaj.