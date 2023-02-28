Jump to content

Reading and Leeds 2023: New names announced for festival line up

New acts including Mimi Webb, Holly Humberstone and Yard Act have been added to the billing

Megan Graye
Tuesday 28 February 2023 10:48
Reading and Leeds 2023: First acts on lineup announced

Reading and Leeds have announced new names for their 2023 line up.

The three day sistering festivals have already confirmed artists including The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender and Billie Eilish,cwho will become the youngest solo artist to top the bill.

Now, the festival – which takes place over the August bank weekend (25-27) – has confirmed that British acts such as Mimi Webb, Holly Humberstone and Mercury Prize nominated Yard Act will join the billing.

The artists are part of the 81 acts who were announced by the festival on Tuesday morning (28 February).

Other acts on the billing include Foals, Wet Leg, Becky Hill, Eliza Rose and Bakar.

Mercury Prize winner Arlo Parks will also perform at the festival, alongside Brit nominated Rina Sawayama and Reading rock band The Amazons.

“For The Amazons, Reading and Leeds is the closest to home a band could ever get,” said the band in a statement on the news.

“Our roots with the festival go deep. We first came in ‘06 as children, first played in 2010 as teenagers and worked our way up the stages until now, we reach the main stage."

The festivals, which take place in Reading‘s Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park in Leeds showcase an array of different bands and genres from across the UK and beyond.

Arlo Parks

(Getty Images for Coachella)

The festival also hosts an array of emerging artists. This year’s offering includes newer names such as English Teacher, The Last Dinner Party and Ethel Cain.

“Weekend tickets, day tickets & instalment plans on sale now, don’t miss out,” wrote the festival in a post announcing the new names.

Additional reporting by PA News.

