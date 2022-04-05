Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea says his daughter once used his Grammy as a shovel
He admitted he’s ‘just not really an awards guy’
Flea, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, revealed his daughter once used his Grammy trophy as a garden shovel.
After the Grammy Awards on 3 April, the bass player reminisced about the time his daughter Clara Balzary, who was then five years old, repurposed the iconic award.
“You know how the Grammy looks like an old record player with the horn on it? My daughter had unscrewed it and was using it as a shovel for the garden,” Flea told LA radio station KROQ.
“It had been out there in the dirt for the whole winter,” he added.
Flea won his first Grammy in 1993 for Best Hard Rock Performance for the Chili Peppers’ single “Give It Away”.
And while he says “Grammys are awesome” and is “grateful to win”, he admitted that he’s “just not really an awards guy”.
On 1 April, the rock band were presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the same day they released their 12th album Unlimited Love.
Currently, the album is on track to top the weekly UK charts.
In which case, it will mark the fifth Red Hot Chili Peppers’ UK Number One album – the first since 2011 album I’m With You.
Read The Independent’s album review here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies