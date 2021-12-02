Rihanna reportedly shuts down pregnancy rumours via a fan

Rihanna has denied recent speculation that she is pregnant.

When recently accepting an award to be named Barbados’s latest National Hero, speculation grew that Rhianna was expecting a child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky because of a loose fitting dress she wore to the event.

Now, Rihanna has seemingly directly denied the pregnancy rumours in a direct message to a fan on Instagram.

In a message to a fan named Jen, Rihanna denied the rumours and pointed out how there is constant speculation about whether or not she is pregnant in the media.

The fan later shared the message directly on her social media account.

Jen wrote to Rihanna: “Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now.”

Rihanna then reportedly responded, “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol”.

Sharing her post, Jen wrote: “Her uterus said ‘Stay out of my damn business’. I spit my water out when she said ‘the first 10 baby showers’. Regardless I’m happy for her either way she’s living life to the fullest!”

You can see the post here:

Last week, Rihanna’s fans were celebrating after her homeland of Barbados declared the singer a national hero, as the Caribbean country became a republic.

Barbados has officially removed the Queen as its head of state and become a republic, 396 years after it was made part of the British Empire and 55 years after gaining independence from Britain.

Rihanna, who was born in Bridgetown, Barbados, was honoured in the presence of Prince Charles, Barbados prime minister Mia Motley, and new president Dame Sandra Mason, who represented the Queen as the island nation’s governor-general.

The “Diamonds” singer is the country’s 11th national hero, but only the second woman ever to receive the title, becoming The Right Honourable Robyn Rihanna Fenty during a ceremony last night.

Addressing the gathering, Motley said: “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty may you continue to shine like a diamond.”